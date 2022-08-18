Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Myler joined Rhinos in 2018 as a half-back, but switched to full-back - initially as a stop-gap - two years later after an injury to number one Jack Walker.

He is one of five players to have started at full-back for Rhinos this season and seven who have begun games in the halves.

With first-choice pivots Blake Austin and Aidan Sezer available for Friday’s visit of his former club Warrington Wolves, Myler could be set for a return to full-back, allowing Zak Hardaker to take over at centre from injury victim Harry Newman.

Richie Myler races over for the first of successive tries which got Rhinos back into the game at Hull KR. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Myler, whose brace of tries was crucial in last week’s 28-20 win at Hull KR, has played eight games in the halves this term, four at full-back and once as a substitute.

He said: “I was niggled with injuries at the beginning of the year, which was annoying, but I am enjoying playing, whether I’m at half or full-back.

“I think we’re in a good position as a team and when the team’s playing well it definitely helps your personal game.

“I am just happy I am doing my part for the team.

Richie Myler was a Grand Final try scorer for Friday's opponents Warrington against Leeds 10 years ago. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

“Rohan [Smith, Rhinos’ coach] has introduced a way of playing that fits whether I am at six or full-back, so I can play a similar role.

“With Aidan and Blake there as well, being interchangeable and able to move around is what’s best for the team.

“Zak [Hardaker] is a different full-back to me and he has been playing really well for us [at number one] in the last few weeks.

“I am happy, so long as I am playing.”

Two tries at Hull KR left Richie Myler on 198 for his career. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Rhinos’ season began with a home defeat by Warrington in February, when they had James Bentley sent-off and Myler suffered a groin injury which kept him off the field until May.

They reversed that with a thumping 40-4 success at HJ Stadium in June and are on a run of four successive victories and six from their last seven games.

“We are in a good run of form as a group,” Myler - who needs two tries to reach 200 for his career - reflected.

“I think the boys have been really receptive to what Rohan is trying to implement and everyone’s buying into the style he wants to play.

“I think the last month or so has been very productive for us.”

Of what is behind Rhinos’ dramatic improvement, Myler added: “I think it’s a number of things.

“We’d put together a really strong squad and we always knew there was a good team in there.

“We were hindered by injuries and suspensions in the early part of the season and I think that kind of snowballed into a negative effect and we were on the back foot then, chasing our tail a little bit.

“But a new voice coming in has sparked the group together and everyone’s playing with a lot of confidence.

“We’ve always had a tight-knit group, for the last three or four years.

“That’s something we’ve worked hard on with the ‘Spirit of the Rhinos’, all that stuff Rich and Jonesy [former coach Richard Agar and assistant-boss Jamie Jones-Buchanan] brought in.

“We worked hard on putting a tight-knit group together and it was just unfortunate we had injuries and a bit of bad luck, but we’ve managed to turn that around now and I think that’s showing on the field and in results.”

Leeds have climbed to sixth in Betfred Super League and Myler insisted “from where we were, it would be a massive achievement” if they qualify for the play-offs.

“We aren’t getting carried away,” he vowed.

“As you can see from last weekend’s results, there’s a lot of teams dropping points and picking up points.

“There’s four or five teams who could squeeze into the six, so we aren’t getting ahead of ourselves.

“Warrington had a good win last week and they are a team that don’t have anything to lose, which makes them dangerous to play against.

“Whenever Leeds and Warrington play it is always a big game.

“They know themselves they’ve not had the best of seasons, but they are a quality side, with some very talented players in their ranks.

“We are preparing for a tough game, we know we are going to have to be right on the money to get the two points and that’s all our focus is on.

“One thing Rohan has brought in is we don’t really look at upcoming fixtures or what may or may not happen.

“It’s a narrow focus on what’s happening next and our focus is on Warrington.

“He is very grounded like that and I think that’s reflected in the team.”

Three of Rhinos’ final four league games are at Headingley and Myler paid tribute to the fans for their backing in the recent home wins over Wigan Warriors and Salford Red Devils.

“That has really helped us,” he said.

“They’ve been tremendous in supporting us; even through the tough times when we weren’t coming up with results, they stuck by us.

“It is a team effort, really and we do value how much they support us.