Long-serving winger Ash Handley has revealed the one-off jersey Leeds Rhinos will wear in his testimonial game next month.

Rhinos will don the mainly yellow design when they play host to Wigan Warriors on Sunday, January 26. The match is Rhinos’ second and final warm-up fixture before their competitive season begins in the Betfred Challenge Cup two weeks later.

Handley will celebrate his benefit 11 years after making his Rhinos debut in a Super League game away to London Broncos in August, 2014. Only 226 replicas of the testimonial shirt - marking the number of games Handley has played for Leeds - will be available, going on sale next month ahead of the match.