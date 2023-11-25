Then-Rhinos player Liam Tindall had a spell on dual-registration with Bradford Bulls last season. He's seen in action against Keighley at Cougar Park. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

Bradford Bulls announced this week they are ending their official dual-reg agreement with Rhinos, but Leeds chief executive Gary Hetherington confirmed the clubs will remain in partnership and links are being developed with several other second-tier sides.

He also revealed the RFL are considering changes to the way loan and dual-registration operates following pressure from clubs. Eight players who featured in Rhinos’ first team this year also turned out in the Betfred Championship, along with four others who were given a squad number 12 months ago.

Hetherington said: “In 2024 the Rhinos will have a number of partner clubs in the Championship. Part of the partnership will be the ability for some of our first team squad players to play on loan or dual-reg with our partner club.

Leeds Rhinos' England centre Harry Newman had a successful spell on loan at Featherstone Rovers early in his career. He is seen scoring against Leigh in 2018. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“It obviously helps them in terms of getting a quality player, but also from our point of view the main focus is the players’ personal development. There’s been discussions with [Leeds’] Rohan Smith and coaches at the various clubs and that will all be revealed next week.”

Hetherington added: “We have always seen it as an important part of a young player’s natural development to experience rugby at Championship level, which is a very good competition and very competitive. They are pressure games in front of crowds. There has been quite a lot of dialogue with the clubs concerned.”

Rhinos are “still awaiting further information from the RFL on the actual process of dual-reg and loans” and Hetherington said: “Following quite a bit of pressure from a variety of clubs in Championship and Super League, they are looking at refining that to make it as simple and straight-forward as possible. We are also awaiting further information on the reserve grade competition.”

Levi Edwards had a spell at York on loan from Leeds in 2022 and made a permanent move this year. He is seen in action for the Knights aginst Newcastle in 2022. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

Leeds have not yet revealed which clubs will partner with them next term, but Hetherington confirmed four second tier sides are likely to be involved, including Bradford. Rhinos have had a dual-reg arrangement with Featherstone Rovers in the past and first team squad members Toby Warren and Oli Field were both loaned to York Knights this year. Field then signed a permanent deal, along with Levi Edwards who was loaned to York in 2022.