Leeds Rhinos set to confirm loan and dual-registration deals with Championship clubs
Bradford Bulls announced this week they are ending their official dual-reg agreement with Rhinos, but Leeds chief executive Gary Hetherington confirmed the clubs will remain in partnership and links are being developed with several other second-tier sides.
He also revealed the RFL are considering changes to the way loan and dual-registration operates following pressure from clubs. Eight players who featured in Rhinos’ first team this year also turned out in the Betfred Championship, along with four others who were given a squad number 12 months ago.
Hetherington said: “In 2024 the Rhinos will have a number of partner clubs in the Championship. Part of the partnership will be the ability for some of our first team squad players to play on loan or dual-reg with our partner club.
“It obviously helps them in terms of getting a quality player, but also from our point of view the main focus is the players’ personal development. There’s been discussions with [Leeds’] Rohan Smith and coaches at the various clubs and that will all be revealed next week.”
Hetherington added: “We have always seen it as an important part of a young player’s natural development to experience rugby at Championship level, which is a very good competition and very competitive. They are pressure games in front of crowds. There has been quite a lot of dialogue with the clubs concerned.”
Rhinos are “still awaiting further information from the RFL on the actual process of dual-reg and loans” and Hetherington said: “Following quite a bit of pressure from a variety of clubs in Championship and Super League, they are looking at refining that to make it as simple and straight-forward as possible. We are also awaiting further information on the reserve grade competition.”
Leeds have not yet revealed which clubs will partner with them next term, but Hetherington confirmed four second tier sides are likely to be involved, including Bradford. Rhinos have had a dual-reg arrangement with Featherstone Rovers in the past and first team squad members Toby Warren and Oli Field were both loaned to York Knights this year. Field then signed a permanent deal, along with Levi Edwards who was loaned to York in 2022.
Leeds sent Joe Gibbons and Tom Nicholson-Watton on a temporary basis to Keighley Cougars this year, but relegation means they will play in League One next term. That could leave Halifax Panthers as potential new partners.