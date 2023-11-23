Leeds Rhinos set to announce new partnerships after Bradford Bulls end dual-registration deal
and live on Freeview channel 276
The system allows clubs to send players to and recall them from a team in a lower division at short notice. That is different to a loan arrangement, which lasts for a minimum of two weeks before it can be extended or the player recalled.
Rhinos had similar deals with Hunslet and Featherstone Rovers before the Bradford partnership began two years ago, but Bulls today (Thursday) confirmed a decision to “forgo the use of dual-registration with any Super League club for the upcoming 2024 season”.
A statement from the Championship outfit said: “This decision was carefully reached by the club's leadership and coaching team after receiving several expressions of interest from Super League clubs, who all recognised the benefits of forging such a relationship with the Bulls.
“The decision reflects the club's ongoing commitment towards developing and maximising the potential of their own young players and gives them the opportunity to have first grasp on a first team shirt.”
Rhinos’ Liam Tindall, Leon Ruan, Corey Johnson, Luis Roberts, Sam Walters and James Donaldson all played for Bulls in 2023. Despite Bulls’ announcement, chief executive Gary Hetherington confirmed Leeds “will be continuing a relationship with Bradford next year”.
Details remain under wraps, but the YEP understands Rhinos plan to partner several different clubs in 2024 and will face Bulls in a pre-season fixture for the third successive year.