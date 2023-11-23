Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

Leeds Rhinos set to announce new partnerships after Bradford Bulls end dual-registration deal

Leeds Rhinos plan new partnerships - including one with Bradford - after Bulls ended the clubs’ formal dual-registration agreement.
By Peter Smith
Published 23rd Nov 2023, 14:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The system allows clubs to send players to and recall them from a team in a lower division at short notice. That is different to a loan arrangement, which lasts for a minimum of two weeks before it can be extended or the player recalled.

Rhinos had similar deals with Hunslet and Featherstone Rovers before the Bradford partnership began two years ago, but Bulls today (Thursday) confirmed a decision to “forgo the use of dual-registration with any Super League club for the upcoming 2024 season”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A statement from the Championship outfit said: “This decision was carefully reached by the club's leadership and coaching team after receiving several expressions of interest from Super League clubs, who all recognised the benefits of forging such a relationship with the Bulls.

Most Popular
Leon Ruan scored for Rhinos in a January pre-season game against Bulls and also featured for them on dual-registration in 2023. Picture by Tony Johnson.Leon Ruan scored for Rhinos in a January pre-season game against Bulls and also featured for them on dual-registration in 2023. Picture by Tony Johnson.
Leon Ruan scored for Rhinos in a January pre-season game against Bulls and also featured for them on dual-registration in 2023. Picture by Tony Johnson.

“The decision reflects the club's ongoing commitment towards developing and maximising the potential of their own young players and gives them the opportunity to have first grasp on a first team shirt.”

Rhinos’ Liam Tindall, Leon Ruan, Corey Johnson, Luis Roberts, Sam Walters and James Donaldson all played for Bulls in 2023. Despite Bulls’ announcement, chief executive Gary Hetherington confirmed Leeds “will be continuing a relationship with Bradford next year”.

Details remain under wraps, but the YEP understands Rhinos plan to partner several different clubs in 2024 and will face Bulls in a pre-season fixture for the third successive year.

Related topics:BradfordBradford BullsRhinosLeedsSuper LeagueFeatherstone Rovers