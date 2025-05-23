Leeds Rhinos set for kicking change v Castleford Tigers as boss makes 'need to be better' admission
Rhinos have used two marksmen so far this year, with Lachie Miller taking the duty from Jake Connor midway through last month’s victory at Salford Red Devils. Connor converted all but two of Rhinos’ 16 tries in the season-opening 92-0 Betfred Challenge Cup win over amateurs Wests Warriors and since then has landed 17 of 27 attempts, a success rate of 62.96 per cent.
Miller’s average is slightly better at 63.63 per cent, the full-back having been successful with 14 of his 22 attempts at goal. But he managed to convert only one of Rhinos’ four tries in last week’s 18-16 win against Hull FC and coach Brad Arthur admitted: “We need to be better.”
Speaking at his weekly preview press conference today (Saturday), Arthur said: “Both Lachie and Jake have practiced a lot. You can get close to it, but it’s not an exact replication of game day. We are trying to get as close to that as we can with our practice and I think Jake is going to have a crack this week. Between the two of them, they are doing a lot of practice and we are working it out.”
Rhinos beat Tigers 38-24 at AMT Headingley in round three, almost three months ago. That was the most points Rhinos have scored and conceded in a Super League game this year. Castleford have strengthened since then, particularly in the pack and are on the back of a 48-16 trouncing of Salford Red Devils last Sunday. Leeds have come unstuck at the Jungle numerous times in the past and Arthur - who will be coaching there for the first time - stressed arriving with the right attitude is vital.
“The boys have made me aware of the atmosphere and what to expect, but I think every game now - whether they are rivalries or not - you can see how close the competition is,” he said. “You can’t afford to make poor choices around attitude or how you turn up, or you are going to make it tough on yourself.
“That’s a big focus for us, regardless of who we play. It is around how we choose to turn up each week. I am looking forward to it, this is another challenge and that all helps you when you need to be hardened for the back end of the season.”
A win would take Rhinos to third in the table and Arthur reckons both teams are in better shape than the last time they met. “They are real effort-based and they give themselves a chance in every game because their completion rates are high,” Arthur noted of Saturday’s hosts.
“They start with a lot of energy and effort and we know we are going to have a tough game on our hands. That’s a good thing. Everyone’s coming to play their best game against us so we’re not getting any easy contests and we don’t want any. The only way we’re going to get better is if everyone comes with their best game against us.”
