Leeds Rhinos season player ratings part 2: How the players fared in 2022, from Myler to Walters

Leeds Rhinos had a rollercoaster season, individually and as a team.

By Peter Smith
Friday, 7th October 2022, 11:51 am
Updated Saturday, 8th October 2022, 12:00 pm

After a disastrous start, Rhinos were transformed under new coach Rohan Smith and went from second-bottom in Betfred Super League to fifth place and a Grand Final appearance.

Here’s the second part of our assessment, in alphabetical order, of how the squad rated in the context of the whole season.

1. Richie Myler (squad number 16)

19 starts, one sub, 10 tries. Long early injury layoff, but did a good job in a couple of roles when he returned 7.

2. Harry Newman (No 3)

Six starts, plus one as substitute, four tries. Impressed when he had chance, but three hamstring injuries ruined his year 6.

3. Jarrod O’Connor (No 24)

15 starts, 10 sub, one try. A revelation at hooker, kept Kruise Leeming out of the starting side at times and showed huge potential 8.

4. Mikolaj Oledzki (No 8)

29 starts, two sub, three tries. Ever-present and always good, now well established as one of Super League’s top props 8.

