Leeds Rhinos season player ratings part 1: How the players fared in 2022, from Austin to Mustapha
Leeds Rhinos varied between woeful and wonderful during a 2022 campaign which saw them transformed from relegation candidates to Betfred Super League Grand Finalists.
By Peter Smith
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 12:25 pm
Updated
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 2:07 pm
Individual performances were up and down, but some players were consistently good even when the team was struggling.
Here’s the first part of our assessment, in alphabetical order, of how the squad rated in the context of the whole season.
