The under-15s include Dacx Jones-Buchanan, son of ex-Rhinos player and assistant-coach Jamie Jones-Buchanan, who will join his brother Lore in Rhinos’ system.

The Jones-Buchanan youngsters are among six players from the Stanningley community club on Rhinos’ scholarship.

Ten of Leeds’ scholarship players come from Castleford-based Lock Lane and other clubs represented among the 2023 cohort are Oulton Raiders, Hunslet Warriors, West Bowling, King Cross Park in Halifax, Shaw Cross, Dewsbury Celtic, Dewsbury Moor, Birstall Victoria and Siddal.

Jamie Jones-Buchanan, Rhinos’ new head of culture, diversity and inclusivity, spoke at the club’s scholarship launch, along with 2022 Academy Grand Final winners Alfie Edgell and Riley Lumb, chief executive Gary Hetherington, under-16s coach Mark Butterill and player pathway development manager John Bastian.

Bastian said: We really value youth development at Leeds Rhinos. It has been part of our DNA for nearly 50 years.

“Hopefully we’re going to have a really strong contingent over the next few years. The aim is to get more players through to first grade and keep improving them. The fans love homegrown players and they have always been significant at Leeds Rhinos.”

Butterill paid tribute to the effort put in by volunteers before the players reach the professional set up.

“We are always grateful for the tremendous work the community clubs do for our young people,” he said.

“It’s massive for them that they get the recognition that they deserve. That journey for them has not really finished, but they’re vital and we can’t thank them enough.”

Butterill added: “I’m really excited about getting the guys in. They’re coming in to test before we can then start next week full on so it’s exciting times.

“By receiving coaching from my team as well as their community coaches, the players are not hearing the same voice throughout their junior development so it keeps it fresh, keeps it relevant and different.”

Among the new intake is Lawnswood School pupil Harvey Butterworth, from the Stanningley club.

He said: “I’m very excited, it’s a dream come true. I’m excited to work with Mark too as I work on getting to that first team dream.

Zak Lloyd, from Siddal, in Halifax, added: “My dad told me Leeds Rhinos were wanting to offer me a scholarship and I’ve never thought of any other club since then.

“I’m over the moon and really happy to be at this club and hopefully I have a bright future ahead here at the Rhinos.

“To see people like Morgan Gannon come through from Siddal makes me really happy. Siddal is a big community club for everyone so for me to come through and represent them is a really nice feeling.”

Rhinos under-16s squad for 2023: Joe Butterfield (Tadcaster Grammar School, Lock Lane), George Brown (Rodillian, Dewsbury Celtic), Presley Cassell (Trinity Academy, West Bowling), Alex Cowley (Castleford Academy, Lock Lane), Joe Diskin (Spen Valley (Dewsbury Moor), Elliott Fox (Cardinal Heenan, Stanningley), Dylan Hutchinson (Castleford Academy, Lock Lane), Lore Jones-Buchanan (Cardinal Heenan, Stanningley), Dax Millington (Hill House, Lock Lane), Jayemm Oladipupo (St Bedes, West Bowling, Marcus Qareqare (Sherburn, Lock Lane), Harry Smith (Buttershaw, West Bowling), Jacob Stead (Lightcliffe Academy, West Bowling), Lucas Real (Rodillian, Lock Lane), Harley Thomas (Spen Valley, Dewsbury Celtic), Callum Webster (Temple Moor, Lock Lane), Jack Wilson (Queen Ethelburga’s, Lock Lane), Noah Whittingham (Boston Spa, Lock Lane).