Leeds Rhinos say final farewell to all-time great as funeral held for 'Golden Boy' legend Lewis Jones
and live on Freeview channel 276
Though famed as being among the finest players either code of rugby has ever seen, Jones was known for ‘not wanting a fuss’ and the occasion, at Lawnswood Crematorium, in Leeds, was kept low key at the request of his family. Jones died earlier this month, aged 92. March 30 will be 60 years since his 385th and final appearance for Leeds.
Mourners included his former teammates Derek Hallas, Alan Smith and Eric Horsman, while Garry Schofield was among those representing a more recent generation. Hallas played alongside Jones in the 1961 Championship final at Odsal Stadium , Bradford, when Leeds won the title for the first time in their history.
Jones was Wales’s youngest international when he made his debut against England in 1950, aged 18 years, nine months and 10 days.
He also represented the British and Irish Lions and was known as the Golden Boy and King of Rugger when he turned professional with Leeds in 1952. Jim Mills and Mike Nicholas, who made a similar journey from Wales to the north of England, were also among the congregation, which filled two rooms at the crematorium.
The non-religious service was watched by representatives of the Wentworthville club in Australia, where Jones played and coached after leaving Leeds, via a live stream.
Speakers were Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington, Jonathan Pearson, general manager of Horsforth Golf Club and Jones’ daughter Karen Westway.
Music included Max Boyce’s version of Welsh hymn Bread of Heaven and We Will Rock You, by Queen. Mourners later attended a gathering at Horsforth Golf Club, where Jones was a member for more than 50 years. Refreshments were soup, a bread roll and lager, his regular lunch at the venue.
Jones scored 144 tries and 1,244 goals for Leeds and his total of 2,920 points is second only to Kevin Sinfield. His tally of 496 points in 1956-57 is a record which is unlikely ever to be broken and he is a member of both Leeds’ and the Rugby League’s Hall of Fame, as well as the Welsh Sports Hall of Fame Roll of Honour. He returned from Australia in 1972 to take up an appointment as a maths teacher at Silver Royd High School, becoming well known to thousands of Leeds residents who never saw him play.