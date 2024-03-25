Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Though famed as being among the finest players either code of rugby has ever seen, Jones was known for ‘not wanting a fuss’ and the occasion, at Lawnswood Crematorium, in Leeds, was kept low key at the request of his family. Jones died earlier this month, aged 92. March 30 will be 60 years since his 385th and final appearance for Leeds.

Mourners included his former teammates Derek Hallas, Alan Smith and Eric Horsman, while Garry Schofield was among those representing a more recent generation. Hallas played alongside Jones in the 1961 Championship final at Odsal Stadium , Bradford, when Leeds won the title for the first time in their history.

Jones was Wales’s youngest international when he made his debut against England in 1950, aged 18 years, nine months and 10 days.

He also represented the British and Irish Lions and was known as the Golden Boy and King of Rugger when he turned professional with Leeds in 1952. Jim Mills and Mike Nicholas, who made a similar journey from Wales to the north of England, were also among the congregation, which filled two rooms at the crematorium.

The non-religious service was watched by representatives of the Wentworthville club in Australia, where Jones played and coached after leaving Leeds, via a live stream.

Speakers were Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington, Jonathan Pearson, general manager of Horsforth Golf Club and Jones’ daughter Karen Westway.

Music included Max Boyce’s version of Welsh hymn Bread of Heaven and We Will Rock You, by Queen. Mourners later attended a gathering at Horsforth Golf Club, where Jones was a member for more than 50 years. Refreshments were soup, a bread roll and lager, his regular lunch at the venue.