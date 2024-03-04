Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Only Kevin Sinfield has scored more goals or points for Leeds than Jones, who was signed from Welsh rugby union and won Great Britain caps in both codes. He achieved legendary status in 1961 when he led Leeds to their first Championship success, scoring a try and five goals in a famous 25-10 defeat of Warrington at Odsal.

Known as the ‘Golden Boy’ and ‘King of Rugger’, Jones joined Leeds for a record £6,000 fee in 1952 and remained at the club until 1964, scoring 2,920 points - from 144 tries and 1,244 goals - in 385 games. He left Leeds for a new career as player/coach at the Wentworthville club in Australia, but later returned to his adopted city and was a regular attender at matches until this season.

Jones was inducted into the Rugby League Hall of Fame in 2013 and was one of the first to receive a similar honour from Rhinos, in 2017. He is also on the Welsh Sports Hall of Fame roll of honour.

Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington led the tributes and, despite Jones’ age, admitted his passing was a shock. Describing the former centre/stand-off as a “unique talent and a legendary player”, he said: “I got a call from his daughter and son in law on Saturday to say he had been admitted to hospital and this morning [Monday] I got another call to say he had passed away. He died peacefully in his sleep.

“A legend has gone. He’s one of those alongside the likes of Billy Boston, Alex Murphy and Gareth Edwards - a legendary name in sport and in rugby. It is a sad passing and we’ll do something to honour his career and his achievements at our next home game, against St Helens.”

Reflecting on Jones’ career, Hetherington added: “He had a remarkable record at such a young age in rugby union; he went with the British Lions to New Zealand when he was just 20 and came back as their top points scorer.

“He changed codes still at a young age and obtained legendary status in rugby league and with Leeds. And what is even more remarkable is he was about 32 when he retired from Leeds and went to Wentworthville, but he proceeded to play for about another nine years and broke every record while was there. He is a legend in Wentworthville as well and until recently they used to take him over for reunions.”

Jones was employed as a maths teacher at Silver Royd High School in Leeds following his return from Australia and always retained his love for Headingley, where a suite in the East Stand is named in his honour. Hetherington said: “He never missed a game. His table was under a famous photograph of him scoring a try for Leeds at Headingley, against Huddersfield. He was a lovely bloke, really unassuming.

“I got on really well with him and he could not have been more helpful with me. Whenever I asked him to do something or be somewhere, he would be. Headingley and Horsforth Golf Club were his spiritual homes.”

The Rugby Football League (RFL) also paid tribute. Chief executive Tony Sutton said: “It is with great sadness that we have learned of the death of Rugby League Hall of Fame member Lewis Jones and our thoughts are with Lewis’s family and friends. Lewis will forever be remembered as a true sporting great, a player who came to rugby league after a successful career in Welsh rugby union to establish himself as a great of his adopted code with Leeds, Wales and Great Britain. As well an outstanding player, Lewis will be remembered by many as a lovely man and a great champion of our sport.”

