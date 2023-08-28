Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Disciplinary news as Leeds Rhinos, Castleford Tigers, Hull FC, St Helens and Wigan men charged

Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers are among clubs who have had players charged following the latest round of Betfred Super League matches.
By Peter Smith
Published 28th Aug 2023, 15:43 BST
Updated 28th Aug 2023, 15:58 BST

The RFL’s match review panel charged nine Super League players and cautioned another, with three also being charged from Betfred League One.

The full list of charges and punishments is here.

Grade D dangerous throw: two-match penalty notice and £250 fine;

1. Liam Horne (Castleford Tigers)

Grade D dangerous throw: two-match penalty notice and £250 fine; Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Grade B trip: one-match penalty notice

2. Liam Watts (Castleford Tigers)

Grade B trip: one-match penalty notice Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com

Grade B dangerous contact: £250 fine.

3. Joe Batchelor (St Helens)

Grade B dangerous contact: £250 fine. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com

Grade B strikes: £250 fine.

4. Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils)

Grade B strikes: £250 fine. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

