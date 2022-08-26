Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The RFL’s match review panel handed Aidan Sezer a one-game suspension following his sin-binning during Wednesday’s 18-14 win over Huddersfield Giants.

But no further action was taken against Leeds’ Blake Austin, who was sin-binned for an alleged shoulder charge, or Giants’ Chris Hill and Joe Greenwood following their yellow cards.

Sezer was charged with a grade B high tackle on Huddersfield’s Theo Fages and will miss Monday’s crucial game at Catalans Dragons.

Aidan Sezer, who scored Leeds' golden-point winning try at Catalans last month, will miss Monday's rematch. Picture by Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com.

The panel stated Sezer had “tried to tackle but [was] reckless about outcome”.

The scrum-half scored Leeds’ golden point try when they hit back from 30-6 down to win in Perpignan a month ago.

He previously served a one-match suspension following a trip in Rhinos’ win over Salford Red Devils this month.

Of the Austin incident, the panel’s minutes stated: “Player puts body in front of lead runner and the pass goes out to opponent’s team mate. Player does not strike or use illegal technique.”

Blake Austin celebrates his winning try against Giants, as referee Jack Smith watches on. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Giants scored one of their three tries during Austin’s spell in the sin-bin, but the stand-off returned to grab the winning touchdown after Hill had been penalised and yellow carded for an alleged dangerous throw on Leeds’ Richie Myler.

Giants coach Ian Watson accused Myler of putting himself in a dangerous position to win a penalty, but the panel cleared both players.

Myler could have been charged with ‘other contrary behaviour’ – a catch-all term for unusual incidents of misconduct – but the minutes said: “Player throws his legs upwards seemingly to release the grip of the opponent.”

Ruichie Myler. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

And of Hill, the panel noted: “Player does not lift opponent into a dangerous position.”

Greenwood was sin-binned for a supposedly dangerous throw in the final seconds, but also received the all-clear.

"Player does not lift opponent. Player holds opponent’s legs then lets go and player’s team mate drives opponent over the player,” the minutes stated.

The panel looked at an incident earlier in the game when Hill appeared to catch Myler late after the Leeds man had kicked.

Hill was not charged and the panel notes reported: “Player is late but moderates contact and there is no flexion of the opponent’s head or neck.”

Other charges were:

Lee Gaskell (Wakefield Trinity, grade A other contrary behaviour) – zero-match penalty notice.

Jez Litten (Hull KR, grade C dangerous throw) – two-matches.

Jimmy Keinhorst (Hull KR, grade B trip) – one match.

Lambert Belmas (Toulouse Olympique, grade A other contrary behaviour – zero matches.

Brad Fash (Hull FC, grade B dangerous contact) – two matches.

Caution: