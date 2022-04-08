Forward Zane Tetevano completed a two-match ban when Rhinos lost to St Helens eight days ago and Brad Dwyer served a one-match suspension.

Last week’s game was only the second time, in eight competitive fixtures, Rhinos had no players sent-off or sin-binned.

Eight players were unavailable for selection against Saints because of injury, but most of those are expected back on the field within the next few weeks.

Harry Newman suffered a recurrence of a hamstring injury in Leeds' win at Wakefield on March 4, with an expected three month recovery period. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Second-rower Alex Mellor, who has sat out Rhinos’ last two games, made his comeback from illness in the reserves last night.

Scrum-half Aidan Sezer also missed the meeting with Saints, because of a groin problem, but could be back in contention against Giants.

Bodene Thompson was unavailable last week for personal reasons.

Forwards Sam Walters (shoulder) and Tom Holroyd (ankle) have yet to play this year after undergoing surgery on injuries suffered in pre-season games in January, with both facing a recovery period of around 12 weeks.

A key absentee this season has been full-back/half-back Richie Myler who tore an abductor muscle early in the round one defeat by Warrington Wolves two months ago.

His recovery was expected to take 10-12 weeks and, after surgery, he is now back in light training.

Winger David Fusitu’a has had surgery on a knee problem, but could be back in contention by the end of this month.

Centre Harry Newman missed Rhinos’ first three games of the campaign after sustaining a hamstring injury in pre-season.

He suffered a recurrence in his comeback match at Wakefield Trinity last month and was expected to be sidelined for around three months, following an operation.