Wright’s wife Jo painted his distinctive mohawk hairstyle blue and yellow and he wore a specially-designed shirt in Rhinos’ famous colours, as well as themed trousers.

“Rob's an incredible person and I know how much he's loved in Leeds,” Wright said.

“We wanted to pay tribute to him by wearing the Leeds Rhinos colours.

“This is the first Premier League we've had in Leeds since his motor neurone disease (MND) diagnosis so it was the perfect occasion to wear this shirt and it means even more so after he received his MBE this week.

“The fundraising being done for MND is amazing and it's going to be something which will benefit so many people in future.”

The PDC, which runs the Premier League, also saluted former Sky TV presenter Dave Clark, who is from Leeds.