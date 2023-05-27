Rhinos suffered injuries to both half-backs - Morgan Gannon and Aidan Sezer - and centre Harry Newman in the first period and James McDonnell was sent off near the end of normal time.

Even so, Leeds led 12-4 at half time, were in front until the 69th minute and had chances to win in normal- and extra-time before Lewis Dodd’s drop goal snatched a 13-12 victory for Saints with 32 seconds left in the final session of sudden-death.

Rhinos have now lost three successive home games, to Salford Red Devils and Saints in Betfred Super League either side of Wigan Warriors in the Challenge Cup, but Friday was an occasion when Smith couldn’t fault his men.

Rhinos' Nene MacDonald looks shattered after the golden-point loss to St Helens. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

With no specialist half-backs, down to just one fit player on the bench for almost 50 minutes and forced into a host of positional changes, the gameplan had to be abandoned and Smith admitted the main tactic became “have a dig and keep turning up”.

He said: “I’m disappointed for the boys not to get the two points, or one, but most of all I am proud to be involved in that kind of event.

“We’ve been involved in a lot of memorable games, at the back end of last year and even this year.

“Both the games against St Helens this year have been very high level and, I think, setting the bar for performance in this competition.

Richie Myler after Rhinos' golden-point loss to St Helens. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“I am privileged to be part of it and I think both teams can go home feeling like they have done good for the sport.”

He added: “We are disappointed we didn’t take an opportunity or two, but I couldn’t be prouder of the way they stuck together.

“The players just kept finding it - good plays, good defence. It’s one of those that’s bitter sweet, you can’t feel like a loser going home playing like that, but it’s heart-breaking for the players to not go home with the two points.

“I told the players before the game it was going to take a lot to win that game. I am disappointed we didn’t get the two points, which is what we came for, but proud of the way we played.”

Ash Handley races past St Helens' Jack Welsby to score Rhinos' opening try. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

After their comeback win, with 12 men, at Wigan earlier this month, Leeds are becoming known as a team who are at their best when the odds are against them.

“I’ve said to the players, they have shown to each other what they are capable of doing when their backs are against the wall,” Smith added.

“Our [challenge] is to find that level of intent and effort and energy and togetherness every week. If we do that, we will be in a good position.”

Leeds won by a late drop goal at St Helens in March and Friday’s game was the first time they have lost in sudden-death extra-time.

Asked if he would have been happy with a point, Smith admitted: “After the 80 minutes, with that effort and performance, I wouldn’t have been unhappy, that’s for sure.”

He said: “To take a point would have been satisfying and possibly deserved, I am not sure. You look at it through different lenses, depending on which side of the fence you’re on.

“I am not sure who the best team was, I think there was too much going on to actually have an accurate assessment of that. You guys [the media] will all say St Helens were the better team and the scoreboard says so.”

Rhinos’ Zane Tetevano has now completed a two-match ban and will be available for Saturday’s Magic Weekend derby with Castleford Tigers, but Leeds could lose fellow second-rower McDonnell to suspension.

He was dismissed after 77 minutes for alleged punching in a clash which will be studied by the RFL’s match review panel on Monday.

Smith said he didn’t have a clear view of the incident, but had no complaints over two Leeds touchdowns which were disallowed.

Both referee Liam Moore and his video assistant Marcus Griffiths felt Sam Walters grounded the ball just short in the first half; after the break Justin Sangare juggled Tom Holroyd’s pass and though Moore indicated a try, Griffiths ruled the Leeds man had knocked the ball into a Saints hand.

Smith commented: “The Sam Walters one, it looks like there’s a bit of grass between the ball and the line, but if it goes up as a try I don’t think there’s enough to overturn it.