Leeds Rhinos suffer 'significant' injuries in shattering golden-point loss to St Helens

Rhinos lost Aidan Sezer (groin), Harry Newman (hamstring) and Morgan Gannon (ankle) in the first 32 minutes and had James McDonnell sent off in the closing stages.

Even so, they led 12-4 at half-time, Saints didn’t level until the 69th minute and both sides missed chances to win it before Lewis Dodd snatched a 13-12 victory for Saints with a drop goal 32 seconds before the end of golden-point extra-time.

Smith was unaware of the extent of the injuries straight after the game, but said: “It’s clearly not good news.

Morgan Gannon is treated after becoming Rhinos' third injury victim in the first half against Saints. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“They will be significant injuries. When players get replaced in the manner they did, you know they’re not returning for the game.

“They will get reviewed and scanned over the weekend, butI don’t want to take away from the blokes who were out there and what they did.”

Despite a third successive home defeat, Smith was “proud of the way we played”. He said: “I’m disappointed for the boys not to get the two points, or one, but most of all I am proud to be involved in that kind of event.

“We’ve been involved in a lot of memorable games, at the back end of last year and even this year.

“Both the games against St Helens this year have been very high level and, I think, setting the bar for performance in this competition.

“I am privileged to be part of it and I think both teams can go home feeling like they have done good for the sport.

“We are disappointed we didn’t take an opportunity or two, but I couldn’t be prouder of the way they stuck together.

