Forward Zane Tetevano has been handed a two-match penalty notice for an incident in last Thursday's draw with Huddersfield Giants, which was his first game back following a similar punishment.

It is the fourth time the Cook Islands and New Zealand international has been suspended since joining Rhinos ahead of the 2021 campaign.

The RFL's match review panel charged Tetevano with a grade B 'late hit on passer'.

Rhinos' Zabe Tetevano. Picture by Tony Johnson.

The ban will take effect from Wednesday, so Tetevano is available for Monday's derby at Castleford Tigers.

He was suspended for four games following a red card in a Cup tie at St Helens last year and picked up a three-match ban over an incident at Wigan Warriors towards the end of the campaign.

The prop/loose-forward was stood down for two games over a high tackle against Salford Red Devils last month.

His latest ban is the 10th handed out to a Rhinos player this season.

Toulouse's Lucas Albert. Picture by Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com.

Toulouse will be without half-back Lucas Albert for the game at Leeds.

He received a two-match penalty notice for grade C dangerous contact against his former club Catalans Dragons on Thursday.

A disciplinary panel will meet on Wednesday to hear charges against Hull's Brad Fash and Sam Powell of Wigan Warriors, plus any appeals against penalty notices issued following round eight.

The match review panel will look at Monday's games the following day and any cases from then will also be dealt with at next week’s tribunal.

Other charges from Betfred Super League round eight were:

Brad Fash (Hull FC, grade E biting) - Refer to tribunal.

Joe Chan (Catalans Dragons, grade C dangerous throw) - Two-match penalty notice.

Konrad Hurrell (St Helens, grade B dangerous contact, crusher) - Two match penalty notice.