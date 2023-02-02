Myler was an out-and-out half-back – and wore number seven – when he joined Rhinos from Warrington Wolves ahead of the 2018 season.

After Rhinos signed Luke Gale two years later, he dropped to No 16 and there was speculation he could be converted to hooker, but an injury to Jack Walker early in the 2020 campaign saw Myler come off the bench to play full-back for the first time in his career and he hasn’t looked back since.

He was confirmed as Rhinos’ official number one when the 2023 squad was announced early in pre-season, but has played at both full-back and in the halves in Leeds’ warm-up games.

Richie Mylermakes a break during Rhinos' pre-season defeat at Leigh. Picture by Steve Riding.

“Last year I played in a few different positions as well, so I am not too fussed about where I play,” Myler said.

“I have enjoyed playing in different roles and I think both are very similar, apart from catching the ball at the back.

“The way I play full-back, I play half the same way, pretty much. I don’t think it makes too much difference.”

Even so, Myler is aware his current allocation isn’t an ordinary number. He said: “I quite enjoyed wearing [his previous number] 16 - I managed to win a Challenge Cup in it.

Richie Myler - right, pictured with captain Luke Gale and coach Richard Agar - was full-back, wearing No 16, when he won the Lance Todd Trophy at Wembley three years ago. Picture by Michael Steele/Getty Images.

“I never thought, at the start of my career, I’d ever wear the number one shirt and it was nice to be given the accolade.

“It’s not irrelevant, it does have a big history and I am honoured to wear it, but I reckon I’ll play a number of positions this year; wherever the team need me to play the most, I think that’s where I’ll play.”

Coach Rohan Smith has fielded various players in unfamiliar roles in Rhinos’ trial games and Myler added: “I think that’s just the way the game has gone.

Richie Myler takes on former Rhinos teammate Bodene Thompson during Leeds' win over Bradford last Sunday. Picture by Tony Johnson.

“The full-back role has changed and a half can play that role, much more than in the past. I think you’ve got to be adaptable.

“We play that many games and it’s that taxing on your body, it takes a squad effort and being versatile and able to play more than one position gives you more chance to play.

“It also helps the team and that’s the goal, if you are able to play in a number of positions it can only be a good thing.”

Despite playing for Ireland in last autumn’s World Cup, Myler was on the teamsheet for Leeds’ Boxing Day clash with Wakefield and has featured throughout the pre-season campaign, which ends at Hull KR on Sunday.

“It has been pretty good, I feel fresh and ready to go, so I’m good,” he said of his limited off-season break. “I keep ticking over anyway, I’ve found over the last few years if I keep training I can keep my fitness levels up.”

There are now less than two weeks to go until Rhinos visit Warrington in Betfred Super League round one and Myler reckons Rhinos are in good nick.

“I think we’ve bedded in the young players well,” he said. “They’ve gained a lot of experience in the trial games and really settled into the full-time environment.

“We are in decent shape. We are still missing a fair few of what you’d stay is our starting line up, we’ve got a few boys to come back into the squad, which will strengthen us, but I’ve been very impressed with the way the young players have stepped up in pre-season.

“They’ve given themselves a good opportunity to knock on Rohan’s door and pull on a shirt.”

Getting back to Old Trafford and winning the Super League trophy this time is the ultimate aim and Leeds can’t afford to play catch up the way they did last term, when they made the worst start to a campaign in the club’s history.

“I would imagine all 12 teams will be looking to start well,” Myler conceded. “We are feeling in good condition and we’ve had a good pre-season, but we know we’ve got a tough start, going to Warrington after the way they’ve recruited.