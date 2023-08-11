With former Leeds players in both teams, younger Rhinos fans may have trouble deciding who to support in Saturday’s Betfred Challenge Cup final.

But older followers will be cheering Hull KR against Leigh Centurions as memories flash back to 1971 and Wembley’s most talked about moment.

Leeds were victims of one of the greatest shocks in Challenge Cup final history when they lost 24-7 to underdogs Leigh.

There is no doubt the Lancashire side deserved their win, but it left a bitter taste in the mouths of Leeds supporters present at the stadium and watching on television.

Syd Hynes, left, is escorted from the field by Leeds colleague Alan Smith after being sent off in the incident with Alex Murphy at Wembley in 1971.

Alex Murphy, one of the greatest players of all time, was Leigh’s player-coach that afternoon, May 15, 1971, landing two drop goals and being named man of the match.

But what he will always be remembered for is an incident in the second half. He was carried from the field on a stretcher and Leeds’ Syd Hynes banished to an early bath by referee Billy Thompson.

Hynes, the first player sent-off at Wembley, was accused of an off-the-ball headbutt, something he has consistently denied over the 52 years since.

Leeds fans still claim Murphy winked at his teammates as he was carried off. There was no concussion protocol in those days and Murphy recovered quickly enough to lift the Cup after the final whistle.

Speaking to the Press Association this week, the former scrum-half again denied taking a dive. He said: “All I could see was him standing over me, telling me what he was going to do to me if I went back [on the field].

“A lot of people said I winked at him when I was going off but the only thing I did was close my eyes.

“I think that made me more determined than ever. I thought, ‘we’ll see. you’ll be sorry you’ve done that’. And he was. He finished up getting a loser’s medal, so it kind of put it right.”