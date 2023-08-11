Saturday’s Betfred Challenge Cup final could see an intriguing clash between two former Leeds Rhinos heroes.

Leigh Leopards’ Tom Briscoe scored five tries when Rhinos routed Hull KR 50-0 in 2015. He collected that year’s Lance Todd Trophy from previous Wembley man of the match Ryan Hall, who bagged a brace against Castleford Tigers 12 months earlier and now plays for the Robins.

With Briscoe on the right and Hall a left-winger, the former teammates will be in direct opposition on Saturday, if the Rovers man recovers from injury in time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is a twist of fate, putting us up against each other,” Briscoe said. “I am hoping he does play.

Tom Briscoe, right, celebrates with Ryan Hall after Rhinos; Wembley win over Castleford nine years ago. Picture by Alex Broadway/SWpix.com.

“I always enjoy going up against him, I like to challenge myself against the best players and Ryan’s right up there with the best wingers.

“It is strange, after what we’ve won together, to be playing against each other. It is a different experience.”

Briscoe also scored in Rhinos’ 2014 and 2020 Challenge Cup final wins and was twice a runner-up with Hull FC. His seven Wembley touchdowns is a record, but he reckons “the tries don’t count if you don’t get a win”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I’d give up all my tries to get another winner’s medal in this game. We have got a tough ask against a tough Hull KR team, but we are going in full of confidence.”

Tom Briscoe scored five tries and was man of the match when Rhinos beat Hull KR 50-0 in the 2015 Challenge Cup final. Picture by Steve Riding.

Saturday’s final is the first since 1986 - when Castleford beat Hull KR - not to feature one or more of Leeds, Wigan, St Helens or Warrington.

Leigh haven’t been to Wembley since the infamous 1971 win over Leeds and Briscoe’s experience of the big occasion will be invaluable. But he stressed: “There’s a lot of experience in the team as well.

“We have got a lot of winner’s medals and experience in big games and Super League within the squad.”

Tom Briscoe, left, celebrates with former Leeds teammate Zak Hardaker, middle and Gareth O'Brien after scoring for Leigh against Warrington in May. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zak Hardaker, a Leeds teammate from 2014 and 2015, is one of the other Leigh players who has featured at Wembley in the past.

The connection to eight years ago continues through head of rugby Chris Chester who coached Hull KR that afternoon, something Briscoe admits he wasn’t aware of when he joined Leigh in pre-season.

“A couple of months in , we were talking about it and he overheard and mentioned it,” Briscoe recalled.

“It never clicked when I signed. That’s another one, Chris being part of the team and going up against Hull KR after he had a tough day that afternoon.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Briscoe played for Rhinos from 2014 until last season, but wasn’t offered a new contract and was snapped up by promoted Leigh to strengthen their Super League squad.

At the time it seemed his days of playing in major finals might be over, but the 33-year-old insisted: “You never give up on your aspirations.”

He said: “I want to play in the big games and play the best rugby I can and be in the best teams, but I think when you leave big teams those expectations get less.

“Getting older as well, the amount of opportunities you get become less and less. To be able to do it again and go around one more time, that makes it extra special this year.”

But that doesn’t mean Briscoe is ready to hang up his boots. He added: “There’s no plans. I have got one more year left at Leigh after this one and the way I am going, I can’t see any reason to finish.