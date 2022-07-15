The Leeds-born 19-year-old joined Hunslet in pre-season from Huddersfield Giants’ academy.

He did not play in a competitive fixture for Hunslet, but gained some game time on loan with Rhinos’ second-string.

The second-row/loose-forward , a product of the Wetherby Bulldogs community club, said: “I’m delighted to have signed for Cornwall and looking forward to putting my name out there.

Jacob Beer. Picture by Hunslet RLFC.

“I was ill, then injured at Hunslet and it halted my season with them.

“I’m fit and raring to go now though and I feel like now is the time to bounce back with Cornwall.”

Beer qualifies for Italy through a grandparent and could come into contention for this autumn’s World Cup.

“I need to take my game to the next level and keep proving myself with Cornwall first and foremost,” he said.