The deal will keep Martin, who joined Rhinos from Canterbury Bulldogs midway through the 2018 season, at Headingley until the end of 2024.

It extends the one-year contract he signed last September and means Rhinos have retained one of their most popular and influential players.

“I'm very excited,” Martin said of his new arrangement.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rhyse Martin's new two-year deal is a huge boost for Rhinos. Picture by Tony Johnson.

“The last year, on a 12-month contract, is not ideal, but to stay here for another two years, with Rohan Smith in charge and the way that the team is starting to go, there are exciting times ahead so I'm glad I'm here.”

The previous short-term deal raised question marks over how long Australian-born Martin, a Papua New Guinea international, would remain at Rhinos.

But the 29-year-old stressed: “As a young family, we've made Leeds our home now.

Rhyse Martin on the attack in Leeds' Magic Weekend win over Castleford. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com.

“We've been here long enough, so it was definitely an easy decision to stay.”

Martin has become a key player for Rhinos, not only for his goal kicking.

He is a consistent performer in the second-row, has also filled in at centre and featured as an emergency stand-off during an injury crisis last year.

Though he was a Challenge Cup winner in 2020, Leeds have spent much of his time at the club in the wrong half of the Betfred Super League table, but he feels things are now looking up.

Rhyse Martin in possession during Rhinos' home win over this weekend's opponents Toulouse three months ago. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

“On the field, everyone is trying to make each other better players,” he said of Rhinos’ new era under Smith, who took charge in May.

“Everyone is trying their best for the team and it goes to show with our performances.

“When your teammates are trying to make everyone else around them a better player, your performance tends to get better.”

Supporters had been urging the club to announce a new contract for the second-rower, who has kicked 50 goals in Super League this year, a total bettered only by Salford Red Devils’ Marc Sneyd.

“The fans here are amazing,” Martin added.

“The support that they show for the team, even when things have been quite tough, has been amazing.

“I love playing at Headingley and in front of the Leeds fans so I'm very excited to do it for at least two more years.”

The deal, announced on the eve of Rhinos’ game at Toulouse Olympique, has been welcomed by Smith.

“I’m delighted for Rhyse that he’s agreed a new contract,” the coach said.

“He is one of our senior leaders and a loyal and honest guy who is well respected by his team mates and his coaching staff.