Champions Leeds Rhinos are going into Saturday’s Betfred Women’s Super League semi-final at St Helens in good form and confident mood, coach Lois Forsell says.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rhinos face Saints at this stage for the second successive year and, again, the play-off comes after Leeds lost to their Merseyside rivals in the Challenge Cup final.

Forsell’s side reversed the Wembley result with a 34-22 victory at Saints’ TW Stadium in a league match three weeks ago and that will give them belief they can repeat the feat in this weekend’s Sky-televised clash (6pm).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It was a huge confidence boost and we had a few players missing for that game,” Forsell recalled.

Rhinos captain Hanna Butcher in the Royal Box after the Wembley loss to St Helens. Leeds hope tio avenge that on Saturday in a Super League semi-final. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

But she stressed: “We won’t read too much into it. It was a game of two halves, Saints were better in the first half and we were better in the second.

“In big games you look to what’s within and I think we have got a really good squad, who have learned week on week and got better week on week.

“That’s what it’s about, peaking at the right time. Hopefully we can do that this weekend and go another step further.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have got good strength in depth and the 17 who take to the field this weekend will have enough to get the job done.”

Rhinos players and staff huddle after their Wembley loss to Saturday's Super League semi-final foes St Helens. Picture by Matthew Merrick/SWpix.com.

Reaching both major finals - as well as finishing third on the table - would be an achievement for a side who lost a host of key players in pre-season and early during the campaign.

“We have had a few move on, but the girls who have stepped into those spots have done really well,” Forsell said.

“We definitely have enough among all of us to go and have a good day on Saturday and hopefully progress to the next round.

Rhinos coach Lois Forsell. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “We’re excited. It’s the same as last year, St Helens beat us in the Challenge Cup final and we went on to play them in the semi-final. We are in familiar territory and we are looking forward to getting out there on Saturday.”

Saints will feel the Cup final gives them an edge in big games, but the Leeds coach stressed: “I think we have got some good momentum on our side and we definitely learned a lot from our experience at Wembley.

“We took a lot of confidence from it, even though we lost. We know there are areas where we let ourselves down and it’s up to us to put those little bits into action.

“We have got a trophy to retain and that’s what our job is on Saturday, to get a place in the Grand Final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a group, staff and players, we have put a lot into this year and retaining the trophy would make it sweeter and ensure we finish on our terms.

“We want to make sure we have a good performance on Saturday and give ourselves an opportunity to do that.

“There have been some really good games and some real battles between the four sides who are in the semi-finals. I am sure this weekend will be no different.”