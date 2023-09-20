Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Coach Lois Forsell confirmed Rhinos have no new injuries and England centre Caitlin Beevers is back in contention for the winner-takes-all tie at TW Stadium.

Beevers did not feature when Rhinos won 34-22 at Saints in a league match on September 3 or in the following week’s 24-0 defeat of Wigan Warriors.

Rhinos are the reigning champions, but finished third in the table, behind Saints and league leaders York Valkyrie. Forsell said: “The long-term injuries won’t be back, but we will have Caitlin back in the squad.

Rhinos' Caitlin Beevers scores a stunning try against St Helens at Wembley. Picture by Matthew Merrick/SWpix.com.

“She has had a bit of a niggle so we’ve just given her time to get that right, to make sure she is good to go for this weekend.”

Beevers was player of the match when Rhinos beat York in last year’s Grand Final and scored a stunning solo try in the Wembley Challenge Cup loss to Saints a month ago.

“She is our vice-captain and she supports Hanna [Butcher] as captain,” Forsell added. “You’d always want Caitlin in your team if she is available and fit.”

Rhinos women's coach Lois Forsell. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Butcher is in her first season as skipper and played as a centre at Wembley, before switching to stand-off the following week when she scored five tries in a big win over Warrington Wolves.

The long-serving captain has been at scrum-half for the two games since then and Forsell said: “She is Mrs Leeds.

“If we ask her to play somewhere for the good of the team, she will do that. She has gone really well at half for us, she has made us a lot more balanced.

“If you have got someone like Hanna who is a running threat, I don’t think as a team we need someone who can play a lot of shape and structure.