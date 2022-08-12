Hull KR 20 Leeds Rhinos 28

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds’ 28-20 victory did not seem very likely early on as they went 10-0 down after 13 minutes and 14-4 adrift at the end of the first quarter.

The hosts, roared on by a hostile crowd, burned themselves out and a clinical attacking performance - three tries from four attacks - powered Leeds into an 18-14 lead at half-time.

Once they’d scored early in the second period, Rhinos were rarely troubled, despite Rovers grabbing the final touchdown.

Brad Dwyer on his way to scoring the Rhinos first try. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Rhinos suffered three injuries, Bodene Thompson and Cameron Smith going off injured at the same time, just as Rovers scored their third try and then Harry Newman hobbling off midway through the second half.

James Bentley missed the game, having failed to recover from a knock suffered in last Sunday’s win over Salford.

That meant Rhinos were down to 18 players before the game, but Aidan Sezer, Rhyse Martin, Matt Prior and Tom Holroyd are all now available following suspension.

Rovers, without any specialist half-backs, also lost a couple of key men, centre Shaun Kenny-Dowall and substitute forward Greg Richards, in the first half.

Richie Myler scores Rhinos' second try. Picture Bruce Rollinson

Both teams looked close to out on their feet in the closing stages and must be thrilled at the prospect of four games in less than three weeks to round off the season.

It was a big effort all round, not just from the victors.

For Leeds, Brad Dwyer, on a rare start at hooker, had a big impact on Leeds’ first half fightback and Richie Myler’s quick-fire brace turned the tide.

Zane Tetevano had his best game for Leeds, playing the full-80.

Mikolaj Oledzki on the charge. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Blake Austin returned from injury as a substitute and had a strong game, being involved in three of the tries, though he knocked on with the line open in the final moments.

Big raps also to substitute prop Muizz Muatapha who got big minutes against the club where he spent last season on loan.

Leeds were battered for much of the first half, which makes their win all the more impressive.

After three minutes, Ash Handley conceded a scrum for not playing the ball properly near Rhinos’ line.

The next time Leeds had possession was 10 minutes later, when they trailed 10-0.

Following that early scrum, Matt Parcell spotted a gap from acting-half to dart over for the opener.

Rhinos were forced to drop out at the end of the set from the restart, followed by a hand-over and another drop-out.

Mikolaj Oledzki and Zak Hardaker got underneath Jimmy Keinhorst to prevent him getting the ball down, then on the 24th consecutive tackle on Leeds’ line, Jez Litten dabbed a kick behind the line and Ryan Hall ran through to touch down.

When Leeds finally got their hands on the ball, a penalty piggybacked them up field and Dwyer stepped and weaved past three defenders on a remarkable run to the line from 30 metres out.

Hardaker converted, then pulled Parcell down just short of the line moments later. Leeds were penalised and , on the last, with Smith receiving treatment behind the line, Litten kicked through again and this time Kane Linnett touched down, making it 14-4 after 18 minutes.

At that stage, Leeds had had one attack and scored from it.

Back to back penalties gifted them a second and they made that count as well, Myler dashing over from Austin’s pass, after 23 minutes.

A good run by Austin set up field position for Leeds’ third try, Myler going over again, this time off Dwyer’s pass.

Hardaker landed his third goal and, having been under the cosh for probably 25 of the 29 minutes played, Leeds led by four.

That was up to eight four minutes into the second half, Morgan Gannon going over off good work by Newman and Austin following back-to-back penalties.

Newman went himself - when passing to Handley would have been a better option - and was tackled just short soon afterwards.

Gannon switched into the left-centre when Newman went off and was on hand to pick the ball up inside his own half, after Wood’s fumble and race away for Leeds’ fifth try, with 16 minutes left.

Leeds were down to 12 at that stage with the tireless Mikolaj Oledzki having been sin-binned for interference, which was probably the only way he was going to get a rest.

Hardaker’s fourth goal gave Leeds a three-score advantage, but Rovers cut the gap with 10 remaining when Wood crossed from Litten’s pass and also added the extras, but Leeds held on for a crucial and well-deserved two points.

The 12 penalties were shared. Hull KR received four set restarts to Leeds’ one.

Hull KR: Ryan, Crooks, Wood, Kenny-Dowall, Hall, Litten, Minchella, Storton, Parcell, King, Halton, Linnett, Keinhorst. Subs Maher, Richards, Tate, Laulu-Togaga’e.

Leeds Rhinos: Hardaker, Tindall, Newman, Sutcliffe, Handley, Smith, Myler, Oledzki, Dwyer, Tetevano, Thompson, Gannon, O’Connor. Subs Mustapha, Walters, Austin, Johnson.

Referee: Jack Smith (Wigan).