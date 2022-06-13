Rhinos captain Kruise Leeming will make his second appearance for the All Stars, along with Leeds teammate Matt Prior.
Coach Ellery Hanley has also called up Rhinos' Rhyse Martin and Zane Tetevano.
Leeming was named in the England performance squad, but missed the cut for this weekend’s match.
He was a substitute last year, when All Stars pipped England 26-24.
Hanley's squad includes Castleford Tigers' Kenny Edwards and Mahe Fonua, plus Jacob Miller and Kelepi Tanginoa of Wakefield Trinity.
Wakefield's Mason Lino was due to play, but misses out after being handed a one-match ban for a high tackle in Sunday's win over Warrington Wolves.
The Combined Nations All Stars squad is: Daryl Clark (Warrington Wolves), Brodie Croft (Salford Red Devils), Kenny Edwards, Mahe Fonua (both Castleford Tigers), Shaun Kenny-Dowall (Hull KR), Samisoni Langi (Catalans Dragons), Kruise Leeming (Leeds Rhinos), Joe Lovodua (Hull FC), Rhyse Martin (Leeds), Peter Mata'utia (Warrington), Manu Maʻu (Hull FC), Jacob Miller (Wakefield Trinity), Matt Parcell (Hull KR), Matt Prior (Leeds ), Ligi Sao (Hull), Chris Satae (Hull), Ken Sio (Salford), Kelepi Tanginoa (Wakefield), Zane Tetevano (Leeds).