Rhinos captain Kruise Leeming will make his second appearance for the All Stars, along with Leeds teammate Matt Prior.

Coach Ellery Hanley has also called up Rhinos' Rhyse Martin and Zane Tetevano.

Leeming was named in the England performance squad, but missed the cut for this weekend’s match.

Combined Nations coach Ellery Hanley. Picture by Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com.

He was a substitute last year, when All Stars pipped England 26-24.

Hanley's squad includes Castleford Tigers' Kenny Edwards and Mahe Fonua, plus Jacob Miller and Kelepi Tanginoa of Wakefield Trinity.

Wakefield's Mason Lino was due to play, but misses out after being handed a one-match ban for a high tackle in Sunday's win over Warrington Wolves.

Kruise Leeming played for All Stars against England last year. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.