England squad named: One player each from Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers but Wakefield Trinity miss out

Prop Mikolaj Oledzki is included, along with Castleford Tigers' former Leeds hooker Paul McShane.

Rhinos captain Kruise Leeming, who was unavailable for last Friday's game at Huddersfield Giants through illness, misses out.

Full-back Zak Hardaker is also omitted.

England coach Shaun Wane. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.

The other Leeds player in the England training squad, centre Harry Newman, only made his comeback from a hamstring injury in last Friday's defeat.

Centre Reece Lyne, who is in the England training squad, is on Trinity's long-term casualty list with an ankle injury.