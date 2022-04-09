Leeds Rhinos quartet are named in England Wheelchair performance squad

Tom Halliwell, Josh Butler, James Simpson and Nathan Collins are all included in the group which is preparing for this autumn’s World Cup. The squad will gather for training and development sessions in Leeds and Hull this weekend ahead of a mid-season international against France, the reigning world champions, in Manchester on Sunday June 19.

England coach Tom Coyd said: “This is the largest and most diverse squad selected since I have been involved, which is testament to the strength of the domestic Wheelchair Super League, the effort of the individual clubs and the investment of resources into the game.

“This group will bring the best out of each other as we work towards our first test of 2022 this coming June. The competition for places is as fierce as ever and bodes very well for the end of year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds Rhinos' Tom Halliwell of England in action against France. Picture: Will Palmer/SWpix.com.

The squad includes three new faces. Billy Swainger becomes Hull FC’s first representative in an England Wheelchair squad, and he is joined by Tom Martin of Halifax Panthers and Ashley Archer, who has impressed in his early appearances for the new London Roosters club in Betfred Wheelchair Super League this season.