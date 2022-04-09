Leeds Rhinos quartet are named in England Wheelchair performance squad
FOUR LEEDS Rhinos players have been named in the England Wheelchair performance squad.
Tom Halliwell, Josh Butler, James Simpson and Nathan Collins are all included in the group which is preparing for this autumn’s World Cup. The squad will gather for training and development sessions in Leeds and Hull this weekend ahead of a mid-season international against France, the reigning world champions, in Manchester on Sunday June 19.
England coach Tom Coyd said: “This is the largest and most diverse squad selected since I have been involved, which is testament to the strength of the domestic Wheelchair Super League, the effort of the individual clubs and the investment of resources into the game.
“This group will bring the best out of each other as we work towards our first test of 2022 this coming June. The competition for places is as fierce as ever and bodes very well for the end of year.
The squad includes three new faces. Billy Swainger becomes Hull FC’s first representative in an England Wheelchair squad, and he is joined by Tom Martin of Halifax Panthers and Ashley Archer, who has impressed in his early appearances for the new London Roosters club in Betfred Wheelchair Super League this season.
England Wheelchair Performance Squad 2022: Tom Halliwell (Leeds Rhinos), Billy Swainger (Hull FC), Tom Martin (Halifax Panthers), Ashley Archer (London Roosters), Lenny Izzard (Warrington Wolves), Adam Rigby (Wigan Warriors, Declan Roberts (both Wigan Warriors), Josh Butler (Leeds), Wayne Boardman, Robert Hawkins (both Halifax), Joe Coyd, Lewis King (both London), James Simpson, Nathan Collins (both Leeds), Nathan Mulhall (Halifax), Sebastien Bechara (Catalans Dragons /Halifax), Jack Brown (Halifax/Queensland), Freya Levy (London), Martin Norris (Wigan).