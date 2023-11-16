Leeds Rhinos prop Tom Holroyd 'honoured' by squad number promotion
The front-rower, who made his Test debut against France in April, follows in the footsteps of club legends including Barrie McDermott and Jamie Peacock after being promoted from this year’s number 18.
“It is an honour with the men who have gone before me,” the 22-year-old front-rower said. “I will be proud to have that number on my back and the badge on the front. I like to think I am on an upward trajectory in my career, building into what will hopefully be a really good year for myself and the team.”
Reflecting on previous number 10s, Holroyd said: “Jamie Peacock is the player who really sticks out in my memory in that shirt. He made history in that shirt and left his legacy on the club. I hope to mirror that and create my own path so I can leave my own legacy on the shirt.”
Holroyd is recovering from a knee injury, but has been in pre-season training for two weeks and insisted: “I am enjoying it. This is a good time of the year for myself, when I am hitting the milestones and getting ready for the season.
“I always get excited about the opportunity that might come. The new lads are settling in well, they are willing to work hard and that is all you can ask at this time of year.”
The seven new faces in Rhinos’ 2024 squad include prop Kieran Hudson, who was signed from Castleford Tigers. “He is a big lad,” Holroyd said. “He is a good pro’ and I am enjoying working with him and seeing how he gets on this season.”