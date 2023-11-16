Rhinos have announced a much-changed 30-strong squad, six fewer than for the 2023 season. Sixteen of the group have retained their number, with six being promoted up the list and one dropping down.

All seven off-season recruits are included in the top 22. Jack Smith and Riley Lumb don’t feature, after being on this year’s list. They and other youngsters, including Kyden Frater, will train full-time and be allocated a number if called up for a possible debut.