Leeds Rhinos 2024 squad numbers revealed as Tom Holroyd and James McDonnell climb, Derrell Olpherts drops

Leeds Rhinos have revealed their squad numbers for the 2024 season.
By Peter Smith
Published 16th Nov 2023, 19:00 GMT
Updated 16th Nov 2023, 19:19 GMT

Rhinos have announced a much-changed 30-strong squad, six fewer than for the 2023 season. Sixteen of the group have retained their number, with six being promoted up the list and one dropping down.

All seven off-season recruits are included in the top 22. Jack Smith and Riley Lumb don’t feature, after being on this year’s list. They and other youngsters, including Kyden Frater, will train full-time and be allocated a number if called up for a possible debut.

Here’s Rhinos’ full squad list for 2024.

New signing (replacing Richie Myler).

1. Lachie Miller (number 1)

New signing (replacing Richie Myler). Photo: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Unchanged from 2023.

2. David Fusitu'a (no 2)

Unchanged from 2023. Photo: Leeds Rhinos

Unchanged from 2023.

3. Harry Newman (no 3)

Unchanged from 2023. Photo: Leeds Rhinos

New signing (replacing Nene Macdonald).

4. Paul Momirovski (no 4)

New signing (replacing Nene Macdonald). Photo: David Rowland/www.photosport.nz

Unchanged from 2023.

5. Ash Handley (no 5)

Unchanged from 2023. Photo: Leeds Rhinos

New signing (replacing Blake Austin).

6. Brodie Croft (no 6)

New signing (replacing Blake Austin). Photo: Matthew Merrick/Leeds Rhinos

