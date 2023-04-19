News you can trust since 1890
Leeds Rhinos predicted starting 13 and bench v Leigh Leopards - gallery

With close to a fully-fit squad to choose from, Leeds Rhinos coach Rohan Smith’s dilemma ahead of the game at Leigh Leopards on Friday is who to leave out.

By Peter Smith
Published 19th Apr 2023, 18:26 BST
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 18:54 BST

Rhinos are on the back of successive wins and Smith has confirmed there won’t be many changes, but he reckons fielding the same side every week isn’t always the right option.

“The way some coaches choose to go about it – always picking the same team if it’s available or training with the same team all the time – works well until one or two players aren’t available,” Smith said.

“Sometimes, when you have to make changes, people aren’t adaptable enough if you haven’t practiced that. Continuity is important, but also making sure you have the right people for the occasion and the week ahead is the battle.”

Smith will select for Friday from the 17 who beat Hull FC, plus Sam Walters, Jack Sinfield, Luis Roberts and James Bentley, who missed out last week because of a groin injury. Here’s how Rhinos could line up.

Went well after switching to the halves last week, but - with Aidan Sezer declared fit - is set to start in the number one role.

1. Full-back: Richie Myler

Went well after switching to the halves last week, but - with Aidan Sezer declared fit - is set to start in the number one role. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Will be keen to continue a good run of form , agianst his previous club.

2. Wing: Nene MacDonald

Will be keen to continue a good run of form , agianst his previous club. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Another chance to impress England coach Shaun Wane ahead of next week's Test.

3. Centre: Harry Newman

Another chance to impress England coach Shaun Wane ahead of next week's Test. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Could switch to the second-row, but has been going well - and scoring tries - at centre.

4. Centre: Rhyse Martin

Could switch to the second-row, but has been going well - and scoring tries - at centre. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

