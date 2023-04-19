Forward James Donaldson, who was 18th man when Rhinos beat Hull last week, drops out with centre/winger Luis Roberts returning to the 21 against his former club.

Half-back Aidan Sezer is included despite being replaced midway through last week’s game after suffering a blow to the head and an ankle injury.

James Bentley missed the win over Hull with a groin strain, but retains his place in the 21. Sam Walters and Jack Sinfield are the other players vying for a call into the matchday 17.

Aidan Sezer. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

Leigh coach Adrian Lam will select from the 17 players who beat Wakefield Trinity last Sunday, plus Ed Chamberlain, Aaron Smith, Tom Nisbet and Umyla Hanley.

Rhinos’ initial 21 is: Richie Myler, Harry Newman, Nene MacDonald, Ash Handley, Blake Austin, Aiden Sezer, Mikolaj Oledzki, Zane Tetevano, James Bentley, Rhyse Martin, Cameron Smith, Jarrod O’Connor, Sam Lisone, Justin Sangare, Tom Holroyd, James McDonnell, Sam Walters, Liam Tindall, Luis Roberts, Corey Johnson, Jack Sinfield.

Leigh’s 21 is: Zak Hardaker, Tom Briscoe, Ed Chamberlain, Ricky Leutele, Josh Charnley, Joe Mellor, Lachlan Lam, Tom Amone, Edwin Ipape, Robbie Mulhern, John Asiata, Ben Reynolds, Oliver Holmes, Gareth O’Brien, Matt Davis, Aaron Smith, Tom Nisbet, Kai O’Donnell, Nathan Wilde, Umyla Hanley, Ava Seumanufagai.