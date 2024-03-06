After being hit by front-row problems in the opening three three games, Rhinos could have numbers eight and 10 on duty together for the first time this season with Mikolaj Oledzki set to return from a two-match layoff because of a shoulder injury. Derrell Olpherts’ return to the initial 21 means fellow winger David Fusitu’a is the only back on Rhinos’ casualty roster. There are still issues among the forwards, with James Bentley joining Sam Lisone and James Donaldson on the banned list and Morgan Gannon unavailable because of concussion, but Smith looks set to field a strong side. Here’s how Rhinos could line up.