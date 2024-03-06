Leeds Rhinos predicted starting 13 and bench v Leigh Leopards as key return gives pack big boost

Coach Rohan Smith will be forced to make at least one change to Leeds Rhinos’ 17 at Leigh Leopards on Friday, but the squad looks stronger this week.
After being hit by front-row problems in the opening three three games, Rhinos could have numbers eight and 10 on duty together for the first time this season with Mikolaj Oledzki set to return from a two-match layoff because of a shoulder injury. Derrell Olpherts’ return to the initial 21 means fellow winger David Fusitu’a is the only back on Rhinos’ casualty roster. There are still issues among the forwards, with James Bentley joining Sam Lisone and James Donaldson on the banned list and Morgan Gannon unavailable because of concussion, but Smith looks set to field a strong side. Here’s how Rhinos could line up.

A third win from four games will be the target when Rohan Smith's side visit Leigh Leopards on Friday.

A third win from four games will be the target when Rohan Smith's side visit Leigh Leopards on Friday. Photo: Steve Riding

Returned from illness last week and had a good game, after a poor start.

2. Full-back: Lachie Miller

Photo: Steve Riding

Will make his fourth successive appearance, against his hometown club.

3. Wing: Luis Roberts

Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Had his best game of the season last week and has scored in the last two.

4. Centre: Harry Newman

Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

The new signing has made a solid start and is on course for a fourth successive appearance.

5. Centre: Paul Momirovski

Photo: Steve Riding

Super League's most in form player will be more than half way to last year's try total of 11 if he scores for a fourth consecutive game.

6. Wing: Ash Handley

Photo: Steve Riding

