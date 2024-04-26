Rhinos are without both first-choice wingers, a centre, one of their two leading props and a pair of second-rowers and seven of the 21-man squad have fewer than 10 first team appeareances to their name. With two of the starting team in last week’s defeat by Huddersfield Giants unavailable, coach Rohan Smith will have to make changes and teenagers Riley Lumb and Ben Littlewood have come into the initial group. Hull also have key men missing ahead of what is a crunch game for both teams. Here’s how Rhinos could line up.