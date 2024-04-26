Leeds Rhinos predicted starting 13 and bench v Hull FC

Selection for Leeds Rhinos’ visit to Hull FC on Sunday is probably the toughest of this season so far.
By Peter Smith
Published 26th Apr 2024, 16:42 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2024, 17:54 BST

Rhinos are without both first-choice wingers, a centre, one of their two leading props and a pair of second-rowers and seven of the 21-man squad have fewer than 10 first team appeareances to their name. With two of the starting team in last week’s defeat by Huddersfield Giants unavailable, coach Rohan Smith will have to make changes and teenagers Riley Lumb and Ben Littlewood have come into the initial group. Hull also have key men missing ahead of what is a crunch game for both teams. Here’s how Rhinos could line up.

Leeds Rhinos coach Rohan Smith

1. Tough calls

Leeds Rhinos coach Rohan Smith Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

The Aussie played a couple of times in the NRL as a winger so is an option there, but if Rohan Smith is looking to keep changes to a minimum he'll probably remain in his usual role.

2. Full-back: Lachie Miller

Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Made one previous start for Leeds on a wing and has switched there during games so is likely to get the gig this weekend.

3. Wing: Paul Momirovski

Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

The Papua New Guinea skipper is as much a centre as a second-row for Leeds at the moment and they'll have no concerns over him starting there this week.

4. Centre: Rhyse Martin

Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

It's a big ask for a second senior appearance, but the teenager is highly-regarded by Rhinos' management and is a specialist centre, so why not give him a go?

5. Centre: Ned McCormack

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Can also play centre, but has done a solid job as a regular wing man so far this season.

6. Wing: Luis Roberts

Photo: Steve Riding

