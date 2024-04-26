Rhinos are without both first-choice wingers, a centre, one of their two leading props and a pair of second-rowers and seven of the 21-man squad have fewer than 10 first team appeareances to their name. With two of the starting team in last week’s defeat by Huddersfield Giants unavailable, coach Rohan Smith will have to make changes and teenagers Riley Lumb and Ben Littlewood have come into the initial group. Hull also have key men missing ahead of what is a crunch game for both teams. Here’s how Rhinos could line up.
1. Tough calls
Leeds Rhinos coach Rohan Smith Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
2. Full-back: Lachie Miller
The Aussie played a couple of times in the NRL as a winger so is an option there, but if Rohan Smith is looking to keep changes to a minimum he'll probably remain in his usual role. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
3. Wing: Paul Momirovski
Made one previous start for Leeds on a wing and has switched there during games so is likely to get the gig this weekend. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
4. Centre: Rhyse Martin
The Papua New Guinea skipper is as much a centre as a second-row for Leeds at the moment and they'll have no concerns over him starting there this week. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
5. Centre: Ned McCormack
It's a big ask for a second senior appearance, but the teenager is highly-regarded by Rhinos' management and is a specialist centre, so why not give him a go? Photo: Bruce Rollinson
6. Wing: Luis Roberts
Can also play centre, but has done a solid job as a regular wing man so far this season. Photo: Steve Riding
