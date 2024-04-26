2 rookies drafted in and stars drop out as Leeds Rhinos squad named for Hull FC clash
Nineteen-year-olds Ben Littlewood and Riley Lumb have been called into the squad in place of winger David Fusitu’a (knee) and centre Harry Newman (back) who were injured in last week’s home defeat by Huddersfield Giants. Littlewood, a second-rower, has been awarded the number 32 jersey and Lumb, who plays in the outside-backs, will wear 32. Neither has made a first team appearance for Leeds, but Lumb played as a winger on dual-registration for Halifax Panthers the Betfred Championship last week.
Winger Ash Handley, props Tom Holroyd and James Donaldson and second-rows James Bentley and Morgan Gannon remain on the casualty list. Rhinos’ 21-man squad is: Lachie Miller, Paul Momirovski, Brodie Croft, Matt Frawley, Mikolaj Oledzki, Andy Ackers, Rhyse Martin, Cameron Smith, Jarrod O'Connor, Sam Lisone, James McDonnell, Justin Sangare, Mickael Goudemand, Jack Sinfield, Leon Ruan, Luis Roberts, Alfie Edgell, Tom Nicholson-Watton, Ned McCormack, Ben Littlewood, Riley Lumb.
Hull’s 21 is: Liam Tindall, Liam Sutcliffe, Herman Ese’ese, Danny Houghton, Franklin Pele, Jayden Okunbor, Ligi Sao, Joe Cator, Jordan Lane, Morgan Smith, Jack Brown, Will Gardiner, Davy Litten, Lewis Martin, Zach Jebson, Matty Laidlaw, Jack Walker, Logan Moy, Jack Charles, Ed Chamberlain, Yusuf Aydin.
