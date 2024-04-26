Nineteen-year-olds Ben Littlewood and Riley Lumb have been called into the squad in place of winger David Fusitu’a (knee) and centre Harry Newman (back) who were injured in last week’s home defeat by Huddersfield Giants. Littlewood, a second-rower, has been awarded the number 32 jersey and Lumb, who plays in the outside-backs, will wear 32. Neither has made a first team appearance for Leeds, but Lumb played as a winger on dual-registration for Halifax Panthers the Betfred Championship last week.