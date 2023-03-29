News you can trust since 1890
Leeds Rhinos predicted starting 13 and bench as changes made v Hull KR: gallery

It hasn’t been the case very often during coach Rohan Smith’s 10 months at Leeds Rhinos, but his big decisions this week are on who to leave out.

By Peter Smith
Published 29th Mar 2023, 17:41 BST
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 17:54 BST

With Mikolaj Oledzki returning from long-term injury and James Bentley available following suspension, Smith is set to make at least two changes to a winning team.

They replace James Donaldson and Liam Tindall in the initial 21 and the other change sees Luis Roberts return in place of Jack Sinfield.

It will be tough on whoever gets left out, following last Saturday’s excellent comeback win over Catalans Dragons.

The key calls are probably whether to continue with Rhyse Martin at centre or switch him back to the second-row; if Oledzki returns in the starting side and does Smith go with a specialist hooker, Corey Johnson, on the bench? Here’s how Rhinos could line up.

Tends to have eventful games at Hull KR and will be a key man for Rhinos.

1. Full-back: Richie Myler

Tends to have eventful games at Hull KR and will be a key man for Rhinos. Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com

Wing is a competitive position, but Fusitu'a has been going well.

2. Wing: David Fusitu'a

Wing is a competitive position, but Fusitu'a has been going well. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Has returned from injury in good form and proved last week he can do 80 minutes, or almost.

3. Centre: Harry Newman

Has returned from injury in good form and proved last week he can do 80 minutes, or almost. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Smith likes Martin at centre and it worked against Catalans, so no need to change.

4. Centre: Rhyse Martin

Smith likes Martin at centre and it worked against Catalans, so no need to change. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

