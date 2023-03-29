Leeds Rhinos predicted starting 13 and bench as changes made v Hull KR: gallery
It hasn’t been the case very often during coach Rohan Smith’s 10 months at Leeds Rhinos, but his big decisions this week are on who to leave out.
With Mikolaj Oledzki returning from long-term injury and James Bentley available following suspension, Smith is set to make at least two changes to a winning team.
They replace James Donaldson and Liam Tindall in the initial 21 and the other change sees Luis Roberts return in place of Jack Sinfield.
It will be tough on whoever gets left out, following last Saturday’s excellent comeback win over Catalans Dragons.
The key calls are probably whether to continue with Rhyse Martin at centre or switch him back to the second-row; if Oledzki returns in the starting side and does Smith go with a specialist hooker, Corey Johnson, on the bench? Here’s how Rhinos could line up.