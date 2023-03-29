'He will play': Huge name back in the mix as Leeds Rhinos squad named for Super League trip to Hull KR

Reigning player of the year Mikolaj Oledzki has been named in Rhinos’ initial 21-man squad for the first time this season and coach Rohan Smith confirmed: “He will play – he is ready and excited.”

The England international front-rower has not played since last year’s World Cup, but returned to full training earlier this month following shoulder surgery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Second-rower James Bentley has also been recalled to the provisional squad after serving a one-match ban last week when Rhinos beat Catalans Dragons.

Mikolaj Oledzki takes a carry during Rhinos' win at Hull KR last season. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Full-back Luke Hooley, who was an unused member of the 21 last week, retains his place and is in contention for his Rhinos and Super League debut.

The other player added to the 17 on duty against Catalans is three-quarter Luis Roberts. He played on dual-registration for Bradford Bulls when they lost at Keighley Cougars last weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Robins are without centre Tom Opacic who scored two tries in last week’s win over Wakefield Trinity.

He has a groin injury, but Jordan Abdull, Dean Hadley and Frankie Halton are back in contention after concussion.

Rhinos’ initial 221-man squad is: Richie Myler, David Fusitu’a, Harry Newman, Nene MacDonald, Blake Austin, Aiden Sezer, Mikolaj Oledzki, Zane Tetevano, James Bentley, Rhyse Martin, Cameron Smith, Jarrod O’Connor, Sam Lisone, Derrell Olpherts, Justin Sangare, Tom Holroyd, James McDonnell, Luke Hooley, Sam Walters, Luis Roberts, Corey Johnson.