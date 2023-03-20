Second-rower James Bentley will miss Saturday’s visit of Catalans Dragons after being charged by the RFL’s match review panel with grade B dangerous contact for a late hit after an opponent passed the ball in the 36th minute of Leeds 14-8 loss.

Bentley, who is two games into his comeback from a pre-season knee injury, was not shown a card during the game and is the first Rhinos player to be suspended this season.

He received the maximum punishment for a grade B offence, because of his previous record.

Rhinos were beaten 14-8 at the Jungle last Thursday. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

It is his fourth ban since joining Leeds ahead of the 2022 season and his second in as many visits to the Jungle.

Bentley received a four-match ban – including one for a ‘frivolous’ appeal – after being sent-off for a high tackle during his debut, against Warrington Wolves, in round one last year.

He was handed a two-match penalty notice for a high tackle in Rhinos’ defeat at Castleford last Easter and suspended for three games, also for a high tackle, following a home win over Wakefield Trinity in May.

James Bentley, right, with Rhinos teammate Blake Austin at the end of last week's 14-8 defeat by Castleford. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Rhinos have yet to receive a red or yellow card in competitive matches this year.

Tigers’ Joe Westerman was also charged with grade B dangerous contact in the same match, but - because of his previous record - avoided a ban, though he was fined £250.

Other charges from Betfred Super League round five were: