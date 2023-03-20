News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago AI chat bot ChatGPT reported down by multiple users
1 hour ago Members of RMT Union vote to accept pay offer from Network Rail
1 hour ago Gino D’Acampo quits ITV show over contract row
2 hours ago New Doctor Who multi-platform 60th anniversary story revealed
4 hours ago Four arrested on suspicion of murder after teenager stabbed
4 hours ago BBC Breakfast’s Nina Warhurst announces she is pregnant

Leeds Rhinos player suspended following derby: Castleford Tigers man also charged

A Leeds Rhinos player has been suspended following an incident in last week’s derby defeat at Castleford Tigers.

By Peter Smith
Published 20th Mar 2023, 14:00 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 14:32 GMT

Second-rower James Bentley will miss Saturday’s visit of Catalans Dragons after being charged by the RFL’s match review panel with grade B dangerous contact for a late hit after an opponent passed the ball in the 36th minute of Leeds 14-8 loss.

Bentley, who is two games into his comeback from a pre-season knee injury, was not shown a card during the game and is the first Rhinos player to be suspended this season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He received the maximum punishment for a grade B offence, because of his previous record.

Rhinos were beaten 14-8 at the Jungle last Thursday. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Rhinos were beaten 14-8 at the Jungle last Thursday. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Rhinos were beaten 14-8 at the Jungle last Thursday. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Read More
Debutant stars as Leeds Rhinos begin season with huge win

It is his fourth ban since joining Leeds ahead of the 2022 season and his second in as many visits to the Jungle.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bentley received a four-match ban – including one for a ‘frivolous’ appeal – after being sent-off for a high tackle during his debut, against Warrington Wolves, in round one last year.

He was handed a two-match penalty notice for a high tackle in Rhinos’ defeat at Castleford last Easter and suspended for three games, also for a high tackle, following a home win over Wakefield Trinity in May.

James Bentley, right, with Rhinos teammate Blake Austin at the end of last week's 14-8 defeat by Castleford. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
James Bentley, right, with Rhinos teammate Blake Austin at the end of last week's 14-8 defeat by Castleford. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
James Bentley, right, with Rhinos teammate Blake Austin at the end of last week's 14-8 defeat by Castleford. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Rhinos have yet to receive a red or yellow card in competitive matches this year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tigers’ Joe Westerman was also charged with grade B dangerous contact in the same match, but - because of his previous record - avoided a ban, though he was fined £250.

Other charges from Betfred Super League round five were:

Morgan Knowles (St Helens, grade B dangerous contact) - one-match penalty notice; George Williams (Warrington Wolves, grade B tripping) - £250 fine; Shane Wright (Salford Red Devils, grade B dangerous contact) - £250 fine; Davey Litten (Hull FC, grade B other contrary behaviour - use of legs in the tackle) - £250 fine; Arthur Romano (Catalans Dragons, grade A striking) - no further action.

James BentleyCastleford TigersCatalans DragonsLeedsJoe WestermanRhinosWarrington WolvesRFL