Debutant stars as Leeds Rhinos begin season with huge win

Debutant Nathan Mulhall, signed from Halifax, scored five tries and a goal as Leeds Rhinos got their Wheelchair Super League season off to a flying start with a 118-12 win at Warrington, after leading 78-0 at half-time.

By Peter Smith
Published 20th Mar 2023, 09:04 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 09:04 GMT

England World Cup star Nathan Collins also scored five tries and landed 12 goals, for a personal haul of 44 points.

Leeds’ new captain Jodie Boyd-Ward crossed four times, Josh Butler, England skipper Tom

Halliwell and Ewen Clibbens added a brace of tries each and Paul Horrobin completed the rout.

Nathan Collins, who scored 44 points in Rhinos' huge win over Warringbton. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.
