It was the first time Wigan had failed to score in a game at DW Stadium and lifted Leeds to fifth in the table.

Rhinos ran in two tries in 10 minutes either side of half-time and were rarely troubled defensively.

Here’s how the players rated.

Rhinos' Brad Dwyer tackles Joe Shorrocks during the win at Wigan. Picture by Paul Curriw/SWpix.com.

Leeds Rhinos

16 Richie Myler: Scored a try, made some important tackles and tidied up well at the back 8

24 Luke Briscoe: Unfortunate with the sin-binning, but very solid 8

3 Harry Newman: Good moments, a threat with the ball and a couple of crucial tackles 8

Richie Myler scores Rhinos' second try. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.

2 Tom Briscoe: Stylish performance in his 350th career game. Strong carries away from Rhinos’ line 8

5 Ash Handley: Made a vital try-saver late on, limited chances, but looked a threat at times 8

6 Rob Lui: Is clearly not 100 per cent fitness-wise, but had another fine game 8

9 Kruise Leeming: Outstanding, again, out of position. Great kick for Dwyer’s try 9

20 Bodene Thompson: Worked hard in the middle to help Rhinos’ pack dominate 7

14 Brad Dwyer: Enjoyed the try - and win - against his hometown club 8

10 Matt Prior: Welcome return, nothing spectacular, but a big influence 7

31 Morgan Gannon: Continues to impress, an early break and some big hits 7

12 Rhyse Martin: Final pass for Myler’s try and was effective all game 8

13 Zane Tetevano: Got stuck in, but sin-binning seemed harsh 7

Subs

25 James Donaldson: Came on late, but did a solid job defensively 7

19 King Vuniyayawa: Couple of strong runs, won an important penalty 7

18 Tom Holroyd: Good impact off the bench 7

17 Cameron Smith: Important contribution, lifted the tempo 8

Wigan Warriors

6 Jai Field 5

22 Jake Bibby 5

3 Zak Hardaker 4

4 Oliver Gildart 5

5 Liam Marshall 5

20 Harry Smith 4

31 Jackson Hastings 5

8 Brad Singleton 6

25 Joe Shorrocks 5

14 Oliver Partington 4

13 John Bateman 4

12 Liam Farrell 6

15 Morgan Smithies 5

Subs

33 Amir Bourouh 4

19 Liam Byrne 5

21 Ethan Havard 5

27 Kai Pearce-Paul 5

Referee: Robert Hicks (Oldham) 7

Attendance: 11,390