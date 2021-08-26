Leeds Rhinos: Player ratings from outstanding Super League win at Wigan Warriors
Leeds Rhinos ended an eight-year wait for a win at Wigan Warriors with a superb 14-0 win which boosts their hopes of a top-six finish in Betfred Super League.
It was the first time Wigan had failed to score in a game at DW Stadium and lifted Leeds to fifth in the table.
Rhinos ran in two tries in 10 minutes either side of half-time and were rarely troubled defensively.
Here’s how the players rated.
Leeds Rhinos
16 Richie Myler: Scored a try, made some important tackles and tidied up well at the back 8
24 Luke Briscoe: Unfortunate with the sin-binning, but very solid 8
3 Harry Newman: Good moments, a threat with the ball and a couple of crucial tackles 8
2 Tom Briscoe: Stylish performance in his 350th career game. Strong carries away from Rhinos’ line 8
5 Ash Handley: Made a vital try-saver late on, limited chances, but looked a threat at times 8
6 Rob Lui: Is clearly not 100 per cent fitness-wise, but had another fine game 8
9 Kruise Leeming: Outstanding, again, out of position. Great kick for Dwyer’s try 9
20 Bodene Thompson: Worked hard in the middle to help Rhinos’ pack dominate 7
14 Brad Dwyer: Enjoyed the try - and win - against his hometown club 8
10 Matt Prior: Welcome return, nothing spectacular, but a big influence 7
31 Morgan Gannon: Continues to impress, an early break and some big hits 7
12 Rhyse Martin: Final pass for Myler’s try and was effective all game 8
13 Zane Tetevano: Got stuck in, but sin-binning seemed harsh 7
Subs
25 James Donaldson: Came on late, but did a solid job defensively 7
19 King Vuniyayawa: Couple of strong runs, won an important penalty 7
18 Tom Holroyd: Good impact off the bench 7
17 Cameron Smith: Important contribution, lifted the tempo 8
Wigan Warriors
6 Jai Field 5
22 Jake Bibby 5
3 Zak Hardaker 4
4 Oliver Gildart 5
5 Liam Marshall 5
20 Harry Smith 4
31 Jackson Hastings 5
8 Brad Singleton 6
25 Joe Shorrocks 5
14 Oliver Partington 4
13 John Bateman 4
12 Liam Farrell 6
15 Morgan Smithies 5
Subs
33 Amir Bourouh 4
19 Liam Byrne 5
21 Ethan Havard 5
27 Kai Pearce-Paul 5
Referee: Robert Hicks (Oldham) 7
Attendance: 11,390
