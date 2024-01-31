Players, rugby staff, directors and sponsors posed for official team pictures before players mingled with the media ahead of Rhinos’ Betfred Super League opener at home to Salford Red Devils on Friday, February 16 and YEP photographer Simon Hulme was present to capture all the action. Rhinos take on visitors Hull KR in James Donaldson’s testimonial match this weekend, which will be star recruit and former Man of Steel Brodie Croft’s first appearance for the club following his move from Salford Red Devils, but one player was missing from the team shot.