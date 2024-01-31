Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

Leeds Rhinos picture gallery: 15 superb shots from behind the scenes at 2024 photocall and media launch

Leeds Rhinos held their annual new season photocall and media launch at AMT Headingley today (Wednesday).
By Peter Smith
Published 31st Jan 2024, 18:15 GMT
Updated 31st Jan 2024, 18:46 GMT

Players, rugby staff, directors and sponsors posed for official team pictures before players mingled with the media ahead of Rhinos’ Betfred Super League opener at home to Salford Red Devils on Friday, February 16 and YEP photographer Simon Hulme was present to capture all the action. Rhinos take on visitors Hull KR in James Donaldson’s testimonial match this weekend, which will be star recruit and former Man of Steel Brodie Croft’s first appearance for the club following his move from Salford Red Devils, but one player was missing from the team shot.

Leeds Rhinos will face Hull KR on Sunday in a testimonial for forward James Donaldson (front row, left). He was seated alongside Rhyse Martin, Brodie Croft and Harry Newman at the club's annual photocall.

1. James Donaldson

Leeds Rhinos will face Hull KR on Sunday in a testimonial for forward James Donaldson (front row, left). He was seated alongside Rhyse Martin, Brodie Croft and Harry Newman at the club's annual photocall. Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Chairman Paul Caddick joins Leeds Rhinos' players on their pre-season team picture.

2. Leeds Rhinos 2024 team picture

Chairman Paul Caddick joins Leeds Rhinos' players on their pre-season team picture. Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
The Papua New Guinea captain looks like he wishes he was wearing his big coat at Leeds Rhinos' pre-season photocall.

3. Rhyse Martin

The Papua New Guinea captain looks like he wishes he was wearing his big coat at Leeds Rhinos' pre-season photocall. Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Coach Rohan Smith at Leeds Rhinos' 2024 photocall and media launch.

4. Rhinos coach Rohan Smith

Coach Rohan Smith at Leeds Rhinos' 2024 photocall and media launch. Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Chairman Paul Caddick and coach Rohan Smith joined Leeds Rhinos' players on their 2024 team picture.

5. Leeds Rhinos team picture

Chairman Paul Caddick and coach Rohan Smith joined Leeds Rhinos' players on their 2024 team picture. Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Leeds Rhinos' players and rugby staff prepare for their 2024 team picture.

6. Players and rugby staff

Leeds Rhinos' players and rugby staff prepare for their 2024 team picture. Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Salford Red DevilsHull KRRhinosSuper League