Centre Paul Momirovski, an off-season recruit from Sydney Roosters, has returned to Australia after being granted leave to attend a prior commitment in his home country. He is expected back at Leeds before their Betfred Super League campaign begins against Salford Red Devils at AMT Headingley on Friday, February 16.

Momirovski arrived at Rhinos at the start of January after getting married in Australia over Christmas. “We knew about it,” coach Rohan Smith said of his return Down Under. “When you sign a player that’s in contract [at another club] sometimes there are circumstances or some things that are already locked in. Paul is at home, with our best wishes and he will be here and ready to play.”

Leeds Rhinos' official 2024 team picture, taken at today's (Wednesday's) photocall and media launch. Picture by Simon Hulme.

Momirovski was an NRL Grand Final winner with Penrith Panthers in 2021 and has also played for Wests Tigers and Melbourne Storm. Smith insisted he has been delighted with the 27-year-old’s impact since he joined Rhinos. “Tremendous,” he said: “He comes with glowing tributes and references from the Roosters.