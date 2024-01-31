Leeds Rhinos news: why overseas signing wasn't on 2024 team picture and won't play v Hull KR this weekend
Centre Paul Momirovski, an off-season recruit from Sydney Roosters, has returned to Australia after being granted leave to attend a prior commitment in his home country. He is expected back at Leeds before their Betfred Super League campaign begins against Salford Red Devils at AMT Headingley on Friday, February 16.
Momirovski arrived at Rhinos at the start of January after getting married in Australia over Christmas. “We knew about it,” coach Rohan Smith said of his return Down Under. “When you sign a player that’s in contract [at another club] sometimes there are circumstances or some things that are already locked in. Paul is at home, with our best wishes and he will be here and ready to play.”
Momirovski was an NRL Grand Final winner with Penrith Panthers in 2021 and has also played for Wests Tigers and Melbourne Storm. Smith insisted he has been delighted with the 27-year-old’s impact since he joined Rhinos. “Tremendous,” he said: “He comes with glowing tributes and references from the Roosters.
“[Coach] Trent Robinson said he is among the most footy-smart players he has come across and that has proven to be the case. He is also a great team guy and he has fitted in really well. The boys love him, he has only been here a few weeks, but it feels like a lot longer than that, which is a good sign.”