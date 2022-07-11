Leeds Rhinos pick up ANOTHER ban as club launch Harry Newman appeal: Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity also hit

But Rhinos are hoping centre Harry Newman will be cleared to play on appeal.

Prop Matt Prior has become the fourth Leeds prop currently serving a ban - alongside Zane Tetevano, Tom Holroyd and Muizz Mustapha - after being handed a two-match penalty notice for a late tackle on a kicker in Saturday's Magic Weekend win over Castleford Tigers.

The incident was not penalised during the game, but picked up by the RFL's match review panel on Monday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harry Newman. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

It is Prior's third suspension of 2022 and Leeds' 18th in total.

In addition, Holroyd was stood down for 10 matches after being sent-off playing on dual-registration with Bradford Bulls and Muizz Mustapha picked up a five-game ban for a red card in a reserve team fixture.

There was some good news for Rhinos from the review panel, with scrum-half Aidan Sezer facing no further action after being sin-binned for an alleged high tackle in last weekend's derby.

Newman was banned for two matches after being charged with grade C using 'threatening language or body language' towards referee Tom Grant during the defeat at St Helens last month.

Matt Prior scored Rhinos' opening try against Tigers. Picture by Allan Mckenzie/SWpix.com.

The incident was not punished at the time, nor mentioned in the referee’s report.

Newman pleaded not guilty, but a disciplinary hearing upheld the charge and added an extra game to the suspension after deciding his challenge was 'frivolous'.

Rhinos have decided to appeal against the additional punishment and a hearing will take place today.

It is understood Newman is not in danger of the ban being increased again.

Aidan Sezer was sin-binned late in Rhinos' win over Castleford, but faces no further action. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com.

Tigers' Liam Watts received a two-match penalty notice after being charged with a grade B high tackle against Rhinos.

Wakefield Trinity's Rob Butler, who was sin-binned in the loss to Toulouse Olympique, was suspended for two games for a grade C dangerous throw.

Other charges issued by the match review panel following Magic Weekend are:

Brad Singleton (Wigan Warriors, grade C high tackle) - three match penalty notice.

James Roby (St Helens, grade A high tackle) - zero match penalty notice.

Sione Mata’utia (St Helens, grade A dangerous contact), one-match penalty notice.

Sitaleki Akauola (Salford Red Devils, grade B trip) - two-match penalty notice.

Brodie Croft (Salford, grade A dangerous contact ) - zero-match penalty notice.

George Williams (Warrington Wolves, grade A dangerous contact ) - zero-match penalty notice.

Connor Wynne (Hull, grade B dangerous contact) - one-match penalty notice.

Dean Hadley (Hull KR, grade B dangerous contact) - one-match penalty notice.

Brad Fash (Hull, grade A dangerous contact) - zero-match penalty notice.