Leeds Rhinos’ player of the year Josh Butler has been nominated for two of Betfred Wheelchair Super League’s top honours, including the first Wheels of Steel award.

The Wheels of Steel winner will be revealed - along with the Man and Woman of Steel - at Emirates Old Trafford on Tuesday, October 10.

Butler faces competition from London Roosters’ Joe Coyd and Lewis King, alongside Seb Bechara who plays Super League for Halifax Panthers and in the Challenge Cup with Catalans Dragons.

The Leeds man is also a contender for young player of the year, open to Super League stars aged 23 or under at the start of the current season. Other nominees are Arun Bains of the Roosters and Halifax’s Tom Green.

Rhinos' Josh Butler. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

Rhinos’ James Simpson has been nominated for the wheelchair coach of the year award, along with Roosters’ Tom Coyd and Mike Swainger of Hull FC.

Simpson was player-boss of Rhinos in 2022, but hung up his wheels at the end of the season to focus on his coaching role.

Rhinos were beaten by Catalans in this year’s Challenge Cup final, but secured top spot on the Super League table despite losing to Halifax in their final match last weekend.

Rhinos coach James Simpson talks to his players during this year's Challenge Cup final. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

The two sides meet again in a play-off semi-final at The Edge, at the University of Leeds, on Saturday (6.45pm).

The second semi-final sees Roosters take on Wigan Warriors at the University of East London on Sunday, October 8.