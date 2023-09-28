Next year’s plan for young half-back Jack Sinfield has been revealed by Leeds Rhinos coach Rohan Smith.

Sinfield, who turned 19 last week, played six first team games in 2023 and was the club’s only available specialist half-back for the final month of the campaign after stand-off Blake Austin joined Castleford Tigers and scrum-half Aidan Sezer suffered a season-ending concussion.

The youngster started Leeds’ final four games and scored his first Betfred Super League try in last Friday’s closing 46-0 win over Castleford, which was his best performance at senior level.

Rhinos have recruited Australian Matt Frawley to replace Sezer - who is returning to the NRL with Wests Tigers - next year and are also looking for a stand-off, but Smith revealed he expects Sinfield to feature more often in 2024 and in better circumstances.

Jack Sinfield in action for Rhinos during this month's win at Hull FC. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“The plan is he gets more games next year and gets the opportunity to play when we select him and when he is ready,” Smith said.

“He has been thrown into the deep end a bit again - he was last year in tough times and this year he has had to play when the team’s not functioning at its best and without a bunch of first-choice players.

“It’s difficult for a half-back and to bounce back [last Friday] and show the courage and spirit to do what he did was a real sign of his character as well as his ability.”

Another 19-year-old, Alfie Edgell, made his senior debut against Castleford, along with Tom Nicholson-Watton, who is 20.

Tom Nicholson-Watton in pre-season action for Rhinos at Hunslet. Picture by Craig Hawkhead/Leeds Rhinos.

“They went really well,” Smith said of Rhinos’ rookies. “Tom got a bit more time, given the scoreline, than I probably anticipated, but the best way to get out there and learn is in the heat of the battle.

“I was eager to get Alfie on a little bit earlier, but I wanted to make sure it was the right move. Those two kids came in last year, training on an evening and were offered the chance to train through the day time with the Super League crew.

“They helped us prepare long after Tom’s season had finished - he was still there, training hard and allowing us to do opposed sessions in the build up to the Grand Final last year.

Rhinos coach Rohan Smith. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

“They haven’t missed a thing. Alfie got managed in one training session this year, but otherwise has done everything asked of him and more.

“He has played in the reserves, he has been 18th man eight times - those kids are Leeds through and through.”

Rhinos staff have been reviewing the season this week and individual player assessments are also taking place.