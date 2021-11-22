Leeds Rhinos Nostalgia: On this day in history
Our man Peter Smith delves through the YEP archives to find out what happened on this day in the history of Leeds Rhinos.
1988
Leeds booked a place in the JP Trophy third round – and a trip to Springfield Borough – with a 20-10 home win over Halifax.
In front of a crowd of 13,498, Garry Schofield, Peter Jackson and David Creasser scored Leeds’ tries and Lee Crooks added three goals.
1978
A woeful Leeds display resulted in a 24-13 defeat at Warrington, after they had trailed 20-5 at half-time.
Watched by a Wilderspool crowd of 5,551, Tim Wilby and Roy Dickinson were Leeds’ try scorers, Chris Gibson booted three goals and John ‘Sammy’ Sanderson landed a one-pointer.
1967
Admitted to the Northern Union in June, 1896, the original Bramley club beat Leeds only 14 times in competitive matches before dropping out of the professional game in 1999.
One of those wins was a 19-12 success at Headingley 54 years ago, when John Atkinson and Bev Risman were Leeds’ try scorers and Barry Seabourne landed three goals.
1947
The Loiners ran riot, scoring seven tries in a 29-5 home win over Dewsbury.
Australian winger Len Kenny ran in a hat-trick, Chris Brereton, Ernest Whitehead, Cliff Carter and Jim Tynan also touched down and Whitehead added four goals.
1902
Leeds, playing in the Northern Union’s second division for the only time, were beaten 3-0 by Holbeck in a derby at Headingley.
The Loiners went on to finish the season second and were promoted to the top division where they have remained ever since.