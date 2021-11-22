Leeds Rhinos Nostalgia: On this day in history

1988

Leeds booked a place in the JP Trophy third round – and a trip to Springfield Borough – with a 20-10 home win over Halifax.

In front of a crowd of 13,498, Garry Schofield, Peter Jackson and David Creasser scored Leeds’ tries and Lee Crooks added three goals.

Roy Dickinson scored for Leeds against Warrington on this day in 1978.

1978

A woeful Leeds display resulted in a 24-13 defeat at Warrington, after they had trailed 20-5 at half-time.

Watched by a Wilderspool crowd of 5,551, Tim Wilby and Roy Dickinson were Leeds’ try scorers, Chris Gibson booted three goals and John ‘Sammy’ Sanderson landed a one-pointer.

1967

Admitted to the Northern Union in June, 1896, the original Bramley club beat Leeds only 14 times in competitive matches before dropping out of the professional game in 1999.

One of those wins was a 19-12 success at Headingley 54 years ago, when John Atkinson and Bev Risman were Leeds’ try scorers and Barry Seabourne landed three goals.

1947

The Loiners ran riot, scoring seven tries in a 29-5 home win over Dewsbury.

Australian winger Len Kenny ran in a hat-trick, Chris Brereton, Ernest Whitehead, Cliff Carter and Jim Tynan also touched down and Whitehead added four goals.

1902

Leeds, playing in the Northern Union’s second division for the only time, were beaten 3-0 by Holbeck in a derby at Headingley.