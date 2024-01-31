The pre-season Keith Howard Foundation Trophy clash was a far cry from some of the huge Super League and Challenge Cup showdowns between the sides during the summer era, but Rhinos fans made the most of a return to an old haunt.

An inexperienced Leeds team were beaten 34-8, but showed good signs for the future in Bulls’ final warm-up match before their competitive campaign begins this weekend. Ace snapper Steve Riding was at the game for the Yorkshire Evening Post and captured these images of Rhinos supporters on the Odsal terraces.