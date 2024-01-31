The pre-season Keith Howard Foundation Trophy clash was a far cry from some of the huge Super League and Challenge Cup showdowns between the sides during the summer era, but Rhinos fans made the most of a return to an old haunt.
An inexperienced Leeds team were beaten 34-8, but showed good signs for the future in Bulls’ final warm-up match before their competitive campaign begins this weekend. Ace snapper Steve Riding was at the game for the Yorkshire Evening Post and captured these images of Rhinos supporters on the Odsal terraces.
1. Leeds Rhinos fans at Odsal
Rhinos fans at Odsal for the pre-season derby with Bradford Bulls. Photo: Steve Riding
2. Leeds Rhinos fans at Odsal
Leeds Rhinos fans enjoyed a return to Odsal despite the result and cold weather. Photo: Steve Riding
3. Leeds Rhinos fans at Odsal
Leeds Rhinos fielded a young side in their pre-season game at Bradford Bulls, but visiting fans still turned out in numbers. Photo: Steve Riding
4. Leeds Rhinos fans at Odsal
Leeds Rhinos were beaten 34-8 by Bradford Bulls, but visiting fans enjoyed a rare visit to Odsal. Photo: Steve Riding
5. Leeds Rhinos fans at Odsal
Odsal hosted the biggest crowd for a stand-alone Leeds Rhinos game in Super League, when 24,020 turned up in 1999. Photo: Steve Riding
6. Leeds Rhinos players at Odsal
Leeds Rhinos captain Cameron Smith, left and ace goal kicker Rhyse Martin joined the crowd for the pre-season derby at Bradford Bulls. Photo: Steve Riding