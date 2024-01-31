Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

13 brilliant pictures of Leeds Rhinos fans enjoying long-awaited return to Odsal for Bradford Bulls derby

One of the biggest derbies in rugby league returned to the calendar when Leeds Rhinos faced Bradford Bulls at Odsal.
By Peter Smith
Published 31st Jan 2024, 09:44 GMT
Updated 31st Jan 2024, 10:02 GMT

The pre-season Keith Howard Foundation Trophy clash was a far cry from some of the huge Super League and Challenge Cup showdowns between the sides during the summer era, but Rhinos fans made the most of a return to an old haunt.

An inexperienced Leeds team were beaten 34-8, but showed good signs for the future in Bulls’ final warm-up match before their competitive campaign begins this weekend. Ace snapper Steve Riding was at the game for the Yorkshire Evening Post and captured these images of Rhinos supporters on the Odsal terraces.

Rhinos fans at Odsal for the pre-season derby with Bradford Bulls.

1. Leeds Rhinos fans at Odsal

Rhinos fans at Odsal for the pre-season derby with Bradford Bulls. Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Leeds Rhinos fans enjoyed a return to Odsal despite the result and cold weather.

2. Leeds Rhinos fans at Odsal

Leeds Rhinos fans enjoyed a return to Odsal despite the result and cold weather. Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Leeds Rhinos fielded a young side in their pre-season game at Bradford Bulls, but visiting fans still turned out in numbers.

3. Leeds Rhinos fans at Odsal

Leeds Rhinos fielded a young side in their pre-season game at Bradford Bulls, but visiting fans still turned out in numbers. Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Leeds Rhinos were beaten 34-8 by Bradford Bulls, but visiting fans enjoyed a rare visit to Odsal.

4. Leeds Rhinos fans at Odsal

Leeds Rhinos were beaten 34-8 by Bradford Bulls, but visiting fans enjoyed a rare visit to Odsal. Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Odsal hosted the biggest crowd for a stand-alone Leeds Rhinos game in Super League, when 24,020 turned up in 1999.

5. Leeds Rhinos fans at Odsal

Odsal hosted the biggest crowd for a stand-alone Leeds Rhinos game in Super League, when 24,020 turned up in 1999. Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Leeds Rhinos captain Cameron Smith, left and ace goal kicker Rhyse Martin joined the crowd for the pre-season derby at Bradford Bulls.

6. Leeds Rhinos players at Odsal

Leeds Rhinos captain Cameron Smith, left and ace goal kicker Rhyse Martin joined the crowd for the pre-season derby at Bradford Bulls. Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Bradford BullsRhinosLeedsSuper LeagueYorkshire Evening Post