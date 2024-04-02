Leeds Rhinos news: watch the tackle which earned Cameron Smith a one-game ban as club launch appeal

Leeds Rhinos are challenging the ban which is set to keep captain Cameron Smith out of Friday’s home clash with Warrington Wolves.
By Peter Smith
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 11:47 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2024, 12:02 BST
Smith will appear at a disciplinary hearing this evening (Tuesday). The RFL’s match review panel handed him a one-game penalty notice after he was charged with grade B dangerous contact in last Thursday’s 26-6 win at Castleford Tigers.

The panel’s notes state: “A defending player makes contact with an opponent after the ball has been released by an opponent in a vulnerable position which causes flexion to the head, neck or spinal column on an attacking player, which poses an unacceptable risk of injury to that player.”

The incident, involving Tigers’ Danny Richardson, happened 15 minutes into the second half and was not penalised by referee Aaron Moore. Grade B offences can be punished with a fine, but Smith was suspended because his record includes two charges of late contact last season.

Rhinos have accepted a one-match penalty notice issued to prop Justin Sangare. He was charged with grade C head contact in last week’s derby.

