Leeds Rhinos news: watch the tackle which earned Cameron Smith a one-game ban as club launch appeal

Smith will appear at a disciplinary hearing this evening (Tuesday). The RFL’s match review panel handed him a one-game penalty notice after he was charged with grade B dangerous contact in last Thursday’s 26-6 win at Castleford Tigers.

The panel’s notes state: “A defending player makes contact with an opponent after the ball has been released by an opponent in a vulnerable position which causes flexion to the head, neck or spinal column on an attacking player, which poses an unacceptable risk of injury to that player.”

The incident, involving Tigers’ Danny Richardson, happened 15 minutes into the second half and was not penalised by referee Aaron Moore. Grade B offences can be punished with a fine, but Smith was suspended because his record includes two charges of late contact last season.