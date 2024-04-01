Six of the players are set to miss at least one match following incidents in Betfred Super League round six. One player was referred to a disciplinary hearing tomorrow (Tuesday) and the others have until noon on Tuesday to challenge their charge. Any appeal will also be held tomorrow evening.

The tariff of punishments for each grade of charge, depending on players’ past record is: grade A - 0 (fine); B – fine or one match suspension; C one or two-match suspension (and fine); D - two or three-match suspension (and fine); E - four to six-match suspension (and fine); F six or more-match suspension or fixed period (and fine). Here’s the full list of charges and punishments from Super League’s rivals round.