Six of the players are set to miss at least one match following incidents in Betfred Super League round six. One player was referred to a disciplinary hearing tomorrow (Tuesday) and the others have until noon on Tuesday to challenge their charge. Any appeal will also be held tomorrow evening.
The tariff of punishments for each grade of charge, depending on players’ past record is: grade A - 0 (fine); B – fine or one match suspension; C one or two-match suspension (and fine); D - two or three-match suspension (and fine); E - four to six-match suspension (and fine); F six or more-match suspension or fixed period (and fine). Here’s the full list of charges and punishments from Super League’s rivals round.
1. Justin Sangare (Leeds Rhinos)
Grade C head contact: one-match penalty notice. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
2. Cameron Smith (Leeds Rhinos)
Grade B dangerous contact: one-match penalty notice (punished at the higher end of the grade because of previous record). Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
3. Matty Lees (St Helens)
Grade C head contact: two-match penalty notice ((punished at the higher end of the grade because of previous record). Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com
4. Tyler Dupree (Wigan Warriors)
Grade C head contact: one-match penalty notice. No further action was taken against Dupree over an incident which saw him sin-binned for leading with an elbow in last Friday's defeat at St Helens. Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com
5. Liam Byrne (Wigan Warriors)
Grade E head contact: refer to Tuesday's disciplinary tribunal. Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com
6. Paul Vaughan (Warrington Wolves)
Grade C dangerous throw/lift: two-match penalty notice (punished at the higher end of the grade because of previous record). Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.