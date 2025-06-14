Leeds Rhinos news: surprise big names included in reserves squad v Warrington Wolves

Some big names are set for a surprise appearance in Leeds Rhinos’ reserves today.

The second-string face Warrington Wolves at 3pm in a curtain-raiser to the 5.30pm Betfred Super League clash between the same clubs. Rhinos’ initial 18-man squad includes four players with a top-20 squad number and three from the club’s overseas quota.

Hooker Andy Ackers is set to make his return from injury, exactly three months after suffering hamstring damage in a Challenge Cup loss at St Helens. Australian prop Cooper Jenkins is also included, along with ex-NRL half-back Matt Frawley and scrum-half Jack Sinfield.

Cooper Jenkins could feature for Leeds Rhinos' reserves tofay. Picture by David Harrison.

That quartet are all in Rhinos’ 21 for the Super League fixture, as is full-back/winger Alfie Edgell who will also be on reserves duty. The other man with senior experience for Leeds in the ‘A’ team is Australian outside-back Ethan Clarke-Wood. Rhinos have an almost fully-fit squad and will no game last weekend, coach Brad Arthur is keen to ensure all his senior players remain match-sharp.

Centre Max Simpson is set to play for the first time since the 2022 Boxing Day game. He will get 40 minutes as he begins his returns from anterior cruciate ligament damage. Rhinos’ squad also includes on-loan Huddersfield Giants winger Elliot Wallis. Josh Thewlis and Thomas Whitehead are included in Warrington’s reserves squad from the 21 named ahead of the Super League match.